MPs’ golden goodbyes to double to more than £17,000

Golden goodbyes for MPs who lose their seats at the next general election are being doubled, The Telegraph can reveal.

Parliamentarians who are voted out or decide not to stand are in line for a £17,300 payoff following a rule change brought in by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), the Commons watchdog.

The new amount is twice the £8,600 to which they were previously entitled, with the taxpayer set to be stung for millions more in farewell payments.

It will come on top of MPs’ already generous redundancy packages, which are calculated at twice the amount enjoyed by ordinary workers.

Politicians are allowed to claim for the costs involved in “winding up” their offices when they are voted out, which includes covering their £86,584 salary. Under the old rules, they were entitled to eight weeks pay, minus taxes and national insurance, but that has now been doubled to four months.

Seventy-one MPs who have already announced their intention not to stand again who will now be able to rake in up to £615,000 between them. Opinion polls show that the Tories could lose more than 100 seats, which would add almost £1 million more to the final bill to be footed by the public.

John O’Connell, the chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Doubling golden goodbyes for MPs is a kick in the teeth for taxpayers. Hard-pressed Britons are already funding generous salaries, perks and pensions for elected officials. IPSA should be mindful of that when recommending more taxpayers’ money for politicians.”

The parliamentary watchdog announced the change of rules in a bulletin sent out to MPs’ offices over the summer recess. It said the move would ensure that severance packages were “fair and provide the appropriate support to MPs and their offices when leaving Parliament”.

“The winding-up period has proven to be too short for winding up what can be complex office arrangements,” the independent body said. “IPSA has seen the issues for MPs’ staff who have often been contacted after the winding-up period to assist in finding receipts for business costs.

Story continues

“The winding-up period will now be four months from the date of the next general election. This additional time will allow most administrative tasks to be completed by former Members and enable IPSA to focus high-quality support to newly elected MPs and staff.”

MPs have to demonstrate to the spending watchdog that they are continuing to work on shutting down their offices to qualify for the payments.

The change will also apply to office staff, who often have to carry on with casework and administrative tasks after being made redundant. It comes after backbenchers demanded higher severance packages, warning that the “best and brightest” were being put off going into a career in politics.

Alongside the winding up cash Parliamentarians are also entitled to a lump sum for “loss of office”, which is set at twice the statutory rate for redundancy pay. The generous terms meant MPs voted out in 2019 were able to share almost £2 million.

Ministers also get a separate severance payment when they leave office worth a quarter of their extra salary, with a member of the Cabinet getting £16,876.

A spokesman for IPSA said: “Following a public consultation earlier this year, based upon the evidence available to us and our own experience from previous elections, we agreed that the winding up period is too short for former MPs and their staff to close down their offices and deal with outstanding casework.

“It is also unfair to expect those closing their offices to do so once their employment has ended. We therefore have extended it to allow a smoother transition for Members of Parliament and for their constituents.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.