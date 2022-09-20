MPs demand economic forecast alongside Kwarteng’s mini-budget

MPs have demanded that an economic forecast from the UK’s fiscal watchdog is published alongside Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The Conservative chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, said data from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is vital to “provide reassurance and confidence to international markets and investors”.

In Friday’s so-called fiscal event, Mr Kwarteng is set to unveil Liz Truss’s plans for vast tax cuts aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis and boosting growth.

Investors will be eager to find out details of the cost of the plans, which include reversing the national insurance hike and cancelling the planned rise in corporation tax.

The Prime Minister drew criticism and accusations of avoiding scrutiny when she said during the Tory leadership campaign that she would not request a forecast from the OBR – which would be required for a full budget – to accompany her fiscal event.

The Treasury Select Committee insisted the fiscal event should be accompanied by OBR data.

Mr Stride said the committee considers it “very important that significant changes to taxation are announced in a fiscal event alongside an OBR forecast”.

“These forecasts are a vital indicator of the health of the nation’s finances, and provide reassurance and confidence to international markets and investors,” he said.

🖋️ Chair @MelJStride has today written to Chancellor @KwasiKwarteng @hmtreasury, requesting assurance that the Government will publish an @OBR_UK forecast alongside this week's fiscal event 🔎 Learn more and read the letter in full here 👇https://t.co/4RpXMuqPp3 pic.twitter.com/7C6UWu25rd — Treasury Committee (@CommonsTreasury) September 20, 2022

The senior backbencher, an ally of Ms Truss’s rival in the leadership contest, Rishi Sunak, said the economic outlook had deteriorated since the OBR’s last forecast in March.

Story continues

“There have been significant fiscal interventions since then and we are told there will be further significant interventions including major permanent tax cuts to be announced on Friday.

“Under these circumstances, it is vital that an independent OBR forecast is provided.”

The Treasury usually gives the OBR 10 weeks’ notice of a budget to enable it to provide an independent forecast of the economy and the UK’s fiscal position.

Last month, the OBR confirmed it could publish a mini-forecast alongside any fiscal announcement the Prime Minister might wish to make in September.

The body, which is typically required to produce two forecasts a year, said it had begun to work on this on July 29, following agreement with the Treasury.

But Downing Street indicated the forecast would not be published alongside Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The OBR’s forecast process usually takes 10 weeks. Whilst we could have asked the OBR to do one for this event, given the need to move swiftly, this would involve compromises in quality and completeness of a forecast. But we remain committed to maintaining the usual two forecasts in this fiscal year.”

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.