MPs 'constantly' warned of security risk after Liz Truss's phone is hacked 'by Russians'

Kremlin agents who hacked Ms Truss's phone while she was foreign secretary are thought to have gained access to sensitive exchanges with foreign officials

MPs are being "constantly" warned their phones are a security risk, after it was claimed Liz Truss’s phone was hacked by Russia.

The attackers are said to have hacked the former prime minister’s phone for details of negotiations with international allies, whilst she was serving as foreign secretary.

Senior Tory MPs have told The Telegraph that MPs are “constantly” asked to be vigilant to the threat of hacking.

“Every phone, government or private, can be hacked easily,” they said. “Government phones have no extra protection and swapping numbers just means whoever wants to attack your phone has to find the new number and that will take what? 10 minutes? So there shouldn’t be any secret information on phones.”

According to The Mail on Sunday the Kremlin agents who hacked Ms Truss’s phone while she was foreign secretary are thought to have gained access to sensitive exchanges with foreign officials on Ukraine, as well as private conversations with Kwasi Kwarteng.

'There is no way around this'

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, warned that mobile phone communication within government was "very insecure".

"All phones are a security risk," he said. "There is no way around this. Easy communications also makes easy hacking.

"MPs are constantly reminded to be vigilant but Parliament is still not good at doing this on security and they need to be sharpened up by GCHQ frankly."

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Defence Select Committee, added: “We should anticipate if the former foreign secretary was hacked, other senior government, diplomatic and military figures will be too.”

Amid accusations that the Government was not taking national security "seriously enough", Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, insisted it has "very robust protocols" in place.

He told Sky News's Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "I don't know the full details of what security breach, if any, took place.

"What I do know is that the Government has very robust protocols in place in order to make sure that individuals are protected, but also that government security and national security are protected as well."

Mr Gove said he could not discuss national security matters, as "loose lips can sink ships when it comes to these questions".

The newspaper also claimed details of the breach, apparently discovered when Ms Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, were "suppressed" by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet secretary Simon Case.

Mr Gove said: "I'm sure that Liz, both as foreign secretary and as prime minister, will have followed the advice that she was given by the intelligence and security communities.

"The more that we talk in detail about these things, the more that we risk giving information to people who wish this country and its citizens harm."

Government 'not taking national security seriously'

Lord Dannatt, the former head of the army, said those in senior positions in government need to be “sufficiently disciplined” to only communicate through encrypted, secure and authorised means.

"We've seen it with Suella Braverman, apparently sending messages that she shouldn't have done on a personal email, and now we get it with Liz Truss,” he told Times Radio.

"This, frankly, is not good enough, if these people aspire to be in senior positions, positions of leadership, they've got to be disciplined, they've got to follow the rules, or, frankly, we'll put other people in their place."

Meanwhile opposition parties have demanded an urgent investigation into the alleged attack.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the claims raise issues around "cybersecurity... the role of hostile states, but also the allegations about whether a Cabinet minister has been using a personal phone for serious government business, and serious questions about why this information or this story has been leaked or briefed right now".

The alleged phone hack, as well as the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary just six days after she was forced out over a security breach, "raises wider concerns about the way in which the Government is not taking seriously enough these issues around national security", said the Labour MP.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his decision to reinstall Ms Braverman in her role after she was forced out for sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.

The former head of the British Army said Ms Truss's use of a personal phone pointed to "ill discipline".