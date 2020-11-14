MPs admit they were wrong to back Dominic Cummings over trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown

MPs have admitted that they were wrong to back Dominic Cummings over his misguided trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown earlier this year.

The Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has said he should not have supported Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser after it was revealed earlier this year that he had broken lockdown rules.

In March Mr Cummings drove from London to Durham along with his wife, Mary Wakefield, who was sick with coronavirus and their child.

During their visit to the north, during the height of a national lockdown, Mr Cummings travelled to Barnard Castle, 30 miles from his parents’ home, to check his eyesight was in good order.

Mr Blunt, when asked by Times Radio if he was right to back the adviser, said: "With the benefit of hindsight, no.

"However, you've got to make a call about what is seen to be fair and proper in the circumstances and Boris made a call on that."

He added: "I happened to agree with him (Cummings) because I saw his behaviour as being consistent with what we were trying to do and what he was trying to do for his family was consistent with trying to protect the wider public and doing the right thing for his family. That is an individual issue.”

Mr Blunt added that “once it had been alighted upon by people it was a very bad example and it gravely undermined, obviously because of the huge attention it received, trust in the Government's policy".

Tim Farron, the former leader of the Lib Dems, said the “worst part” of the Barnard Castle affair was “the way Conservative ministers shamelessly lined up to defend him saying 'it's what any loving father would have done', while millions made huge sacrifices by staying at home".

Meanwhile the former Tory Brexit secretary, David Davis, said the Prime Minister had “for a long time” been “very dependent on Mr Cummings”.

“The whole attitude to Parliament has been pushed, has been side-lined, and similarly, it is said, and I am not in a position to know, but, it is said that Cabinet has been side-lined too,” Mr Davis told Times Radio.

He called on Mr Johnson for him to “put right” all of those things.

"The Prime Minister needs a good chief of staff - he needs somebody who will be fiercely efficient, but not fiercely political, and that's a difficult combination,” he said.

Mr Davis also said that photographs of Mr Cummings leaving Downing Street holding a cardboard box was "entirely deliberate" as he wanted to leave an "image".

He said Mr Cummings could have left from a less visible entrance to avoid the waiting press, but chose not to, in what he described as “almost certainly” having been done deliberately in order to be captured by waiting photographers. "That would have been entirely deliberate,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“He could have walked out the back door, which is almost sort of underground, not visible, or he could have walked out of the entrance out of Whitehall. Out of the Cabinet Office. Either would have been possible.

"He chose to leave that image walking out with a box. He could have perfectly well put his coffee mug or whatever else was in it into his rucksack, but he didn't."