MPPSC Prelims 2021: Admit Card Released Online at mppsc.nic.in; Know How to Download

New Delhi, July 12: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the MPPSC Prelims 2021. The admit cards for the State Service and Forest Services exam which is scheduled to be held on July 25 has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who are taking the examination can visit the official site of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at mppsc.nic.in to view and download the admit card. WBJEE 2021 Admit Card Released at Official Website- wbjeeb.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Candidates appearing for the State Service and Forest Services prelim examination can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their respective application number as well as date of birth. As per report, the MPPSC postponed the examination from June 20 to July 25 owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification Released At Official Website - ibps.in; Candidates Can Apply Till August 1.

Here is How To Download Admit Card for MPPSC Prelims 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at mppsc.nic.in

On the home page, click on the click for 'Download-Admit Card'

A new page will open, here click on the 'Link' for 'Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2020'

A new page will open, enter relevant details- application number, DOB and verification code

Click on login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the admit card for future references. According to the website, for any query the candidates can contact between 8:30 am - 08:30 pm on 0755-6720200.