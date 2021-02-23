Serious sale: These $22 wireless earbuds have racked up more than 5,200 fans at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save a whopping 64 percent on these Mpow MBits S True Bluetooth Earbuds. (Photo: Amazon)

Just like you, we’re always on the lookout for an exceptional pair of Bluetooth earbuds that won’t break the bank—and also won’t literally break after a few uses. One of the best audio brands on our radar is Mpow—and right now you can save a whopping 65 percent on the Mpow MBits S True Bluetooth Earbuds with on-page coupon. Originally $60, you’ll pay just $22! These are premium wireless earbuds, people.

The earbuds have never been so cheap, so now's the time to act. They’re so popular they’ve earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 5,200 reviewers. Incredible!

Great sound

The Mpow MBits S True Bluetooth Earbuds have two microphones in total (one on the left earbud and one on the right) for incredible noise-cancelation and crisp sound. And Amazon shoppers love that they can use just one bud in single mode.

"MPow for life! The sound is great, quality feel, also the pause touch function isn't overly sensitive like cheaper brands," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "I use it at night, living with roommates, and it's comfortable. I love how I can use a single earbud as well."

Mpow MBits S True Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale for $22, or $38 off with on-page coupon. (Photo: Amazon)

Tough and waterproof

The Mpow MBits S True Bluetooth Earbuds last up to 35 hours on a single charge. And they have something Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds don’t—they’re waterproof, so you can wear them when it’s raining and during a sweaty workout—or, as this reviewer shared, in the shower. "...Works great even when showering, so I trust when an Mpow product says it's waterproof."

At just $22 (was $60), these Mpow MBits S True Bluetooth Earbuds are a steal, with their intelligent design, impressive audio quality and deep, dance-worthy bass. And some Amazon shoppers say they're even better than Apple AirPods: "So this little beauty is an amazing value for the money. Sits in the ear better than my AirPods and the sound is much better."

Sounds good to us! Really good!

