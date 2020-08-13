See why more than 18,000 Amazon shoppers give these $17 wireless earbuds a 5-star review

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You know the feeling. You’re working out to your favorite tunes and just getting a good sweat going, when all of a sudden, your expensive earbuds slip away and free-fall to the ground. We’re looking at you, Apple AirPods! There’s got to be a better way—and there IS.

The over-the-ear headphones that won’t budge when you’re furiously treadmilling, lying on a weight bench, even stretching back over a physio ball. Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones offer top-notch audio and a great fit. They’re designed to stay in place no matter what.

Right now they’re on sale for just $17 off, with an on-page coupon at Amazon (you just go to the product page and click the coupon icon to get your savings). This is the all-time lowest price for the Mpow Flame Headphones ever, so act right away.

Great sound, great fit

These Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones deliver exceptional audio clarity with booming bass at a shockingly low price. They’re specifically designed for active workouts, including running.

Secure ear-hooks around each bud holds your headphones comfortably in place. The closest comparison, in terms of design cost four times as much—the hugely popular Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones. Why not get the fit at a fraction of the cost? Believe it or not, these Mpow Headphones have a leg up on the comparable Beats pair. The Mpows have top-tier noise-canceling capability built-in. This feature is not included on the Powerbeats3. This makes work calls easier too, if you like to use your headphones for business as well as pleasure.

“...The quality of these earbuds is superb,” writes a delighted five-star reviewer. “The noise cancelation is hands down the best out of any other earbud set I have had before. The music sounds great and the audio for conversations is crisp and clear. It is also very easy to use and pairing it with my phone only took seconds....”

Tough and tireless

These great-fitting wireless earbuds are also, believe it or not, waterproof. Sweat won’t bother them. And if you feel like a walk in the rain (these days, sometimes we just Must Get Out of The House on a moment’s notice), you can enjoy your tunes without concern.

Some reviewers have put this feature to the test: “The waterproofing is also quite adequate, having survived an intentional run through the shower and an unintentional day trip in some of the heaviest rain you could imagine,” says an impressed shopper.





At just $17, these Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones—which come in nine fun color combos—are an exceptional value, with their intelligent design, impressive audio quality, and deep, dance-worthy bass. “Good sound quality, good battery life, good bass reflex, recharges quickly,” says yet another five-star Amazon reviewer.

Sounds good to us. Really good.









The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

