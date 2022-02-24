MPO Selects Metafora to Accelerate Integrations and Strategic Implementations in North America

MPO

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPO today announced a new partnership with Metafora (formerly CarrierDirect). This partnership will enable MPO customers, shippers and logistics service providers, to gain greater visibility and control of their supply chain at lower costs and quicker time to value.



“I’m excited about this opportunity to empower MPO customers through this partnership with Metafora,” says Martin Verwijmeren, CEO and MPO Co-Founder. “Providing seamless integration with the world’s largest carrier network, will enable greater flexibility while lowering costs.”

“MPO is a perfect choice for our first formal Socket Integration Platform partnership. Martin and team have built a world class Global Transportation Management System and Supply Chain Control Tower platform, and we're thrilled to be tasked with supporting the onboarding of their new customers,” says Metafora’s CEO, Peter Rentschler. “Our Socket product will allow faster time to value for MPO's customers. We're excited to be part of the team helping them change the game in North American supply chain orchestration."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Access to Metafora, a Leader in Supply Chain Management & Consulting

MPO customers will benefit from expanded capabilities, leveraging Metafora’s supply chain management expertise and resources during the MPO platform implementation.

Integration Access to a Vast Global Carrier Network

Metafora’s Socket Technology enables seamless integration and onboarding of a network of 200,000+ carriers directly into the MPO platform.

Quick-Time-to-Value and Lowest Cost of Ownership

MPO customers can now implement quicker and at lower cost through an automated process for carrier integration, providing greater access and affordability to the SMB market.

About MPO: MPO offers the world’s only natively unified cloud platform for Multi Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes order, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become more flexible, agile, efficient, compliant, and reliable to their customers. For more information, please contact info@mpo.com or visit www.mpo.com.

About Metafora: Metafora is a management consulting and technology development firm focused on transportation, logistics, and supply chain.

Who We Are

We are on a mission to help supply chains, transportation, and logistics companies overcome obstacles toward progress and growth, so we can contribute to a more efficient world together. We are a team of people absorbed in all things transportation, logistics, and supply chain. We are motivated by opportunities to help carriers, shippers, and tech vendors do great things. We are passionate about problem solving, not afraid of a challenge, and always ready to go the extra mile.



