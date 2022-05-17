mPhase to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

mPhase Technologies, Inc.

Rockville, MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower EV+ (electric vehicle) charging network and consumer engagement platform, today announced that Chairman and CEO Anshu Bhatnagar will present in person at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday May 25th from 3:00-3:30 PM (ET). He will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday May 24th and Wednesday May 25th.



The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference will be conducted as a hybrid conference May 23-26, 2022. All in-person presentations and meetings will be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL and are scheduled in Eastern Time (ET). All virtual presentations and meetings will be held via Zoom. Investors may register for in-person or virtual participation at the H.C. Wainwright Conference Event link.

mPhase Conference Schedule

Presentation: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM (ET)

Session: Cleantech

One-on-One Meetings: May 24-25, 2022

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow’s green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com ; and at www.mpower.co . Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Investor Contact:

ir@mphasetech.com



