Mpact (JSE:MPT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of September to ZAR0.45. This makes the dividend yield 5.2%, which is above the industry average.

Mpact's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Mpact was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 22.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR1.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. Mpact has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Mpact has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Mpact will make a great income stock. While Mpact is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Mpact that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Mpact not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

