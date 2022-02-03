MP summoned strength from Beyonce to leave abusive relationship

Geraldine Scott, PA Political Correspondent
·4 min read

A Labour MP has spoken for the first time about being in a controlling relationship, as she said the law must understand “emotional abuse is a very real thing”.

Shadow victims minister Anna McMorrin told how she had to imagine she was Beyonce to summon the strength to finally walk out on the relationship, which she said had left her questioning what was true and what was fake.

She told Gloria de Piero in an interview on GB News that when she first entered into the relationship, she was “at a weak point in my life” and the man “seemed to be giving me the support and the love initially”.

Anna McMorrin
Anna McMorrin said victims need to know ‘the law understands that coercive emotional abuse is a very real thing’ (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

But the Cardiff North MP said: “It turned quickly, within a few months, to more of a controlling relationship, and that became very difficult.”

Ms McMorrin, who was elected in 2017, said her ex-partner would abuse her by “using put-downs a lot, using control of a situation, belittling me when I want to have certain opinions, telling me that I was going crazy when I tried to argue a different view, using withdrawal and silent treatment, as well, as a punishment”.

He would get angry if she was upset, rather than showing empathy, and make her question what was the truth.

She said: “You question yourself because they are constantly questioning you and criticising you, telling me I’m going mad, telling me I need mental health treatment because I lost my temper because he wound me up so much. And that becomes the norm to live with, that stress and anxiety.”

Mother-of-two Ms McMorrin said she became “trauma-bonded”, where it becomes normal to live with the trauma, and she tiptoed around trying not to upset her partner.

Anna McMorrin
Ms McMorrin said she hopes telling her story will help other women in the same situation (UK Parliament/PA)

She said although the abuse was never physical, she wants to highlight the impact emotional abuse can have.

“As a shadow victims minister, every week most days I speak to victims. Women who are in or have been in awful abusive relationships, unimaginable circumstances, and they’re treated appallingly by the courts, by the justice system,” she said.

“It’s so important that for victims out there, the law understands that coercive emotional abuse is a very real thing that women face and take a long time to get over the trauma of it.”

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that among victims of domestic abuse, 72.6% of women said they experienced non-physical abuse such as emotional or financial abuse. In men, the figure is 57%.

Westminster Dog of the Year
Ms McMorrin taking part in last year’s Westminster Dog of the Year competition (David Parry/PA)

Ms McMorrin, 50, said it was her friends – who “didn’t trust him at all” after seeing the behaviour – who eventually gave her the strength to leave the relationship.

She said: “I don’t understand how I stayed in this relationship. Because he had affairs that he denied completely, would absolutely deny it to me and then delete the evidence.

“Even after that I ask myself why I stayed. I don’t understand it myself, I don’t understand – why did I do that to myself and why did I do that to my children? And I don’t know that answer, quite honestly, but it took all my strength to leave.

“It absolutely did, and I think that’s the nature of the weird state that you get into when you’re in a relationship like that.”

Ms McMorrin said when she did find the strength to leave, she called a friend who told her she had to do it immediately.

“She said, ‘you’ve got to Beyonce it. Imagine you’re Beyonce, you’ve got to go in there and you’ve just got to go. Don’t worry about everything, don’t worry about your stuff, don’t worry about your things. That’s material, you’ve just got to go’. And I did, that’s what I did,” the MP said.

She said she wants other women in that situation to know it is possible to leave.

“I think what I would want any woman out there to know is that you can leave,” Ms McMorrin said.

“There are many people in these kinds of relationships, you don’t need everything in place to go. You just need to say, ‘now I need to get out’, and go.

“The other thing to remember is once you’ve gone it’s that that’s not the easy bit. It was far easier to stay, but once you’ve gone that is the hard bit.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod