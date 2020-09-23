MP’s likeness to airline pilot during virtual contributions amuses Speaker Lindsay Hoyle

An MP’s likeness to an airline pilot has proven to be a source of amusement for House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Conservative Bob Blackman has been contributing virtually to Parliament since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in mid-March.

The Harrow East MP’s appearances in the Chamber via video link while wearing a headset led Sir Lindsay to jokingly refer to his appearance being suited to someone landing a plane.

It's been a pretty tough news week so I put together a video of all the times Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has joked about Tory MP Bob Blackman looking like a pilot during his virtual contributions since March. Spoiler: It's a lot of times. pic.twitter.com/KB4RBDRVDA — Lewis McKenzie (@LewisMcKenzie94) September 23, 2020

On one occasion when inviting Mr Blackman to speak, the Speaker said: “Ground control to first officer Bob Blackman!”

The MP responded: “Thank you Mr Speaker, and if you knew the broadband experience in north London, you’d know why I need to wear this headset.”