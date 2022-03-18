MP Kevin Vuong aims to rejoin Liberals, calls past accusation a 'fantasy'

·5 min read
MP Kevin Vuong arrives for his first session of Parliament in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press - image credit)
MP Kevin Vuong arrives for his first session of Parliament in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Toronto MP Kevin Vuong hopes to earn his way back into the Liberal Party and didn't resign after he was elected because he thought it would be "viewed as an admission of guilt," according to an email obtained by CBC News.

In the email the Independent MP sent to a constituent in December, Vuong offered his most detailed rebuttal to date of criticisms aimed at him.

Vuong described a previous criminal allegation against him as a "fantasy" and claimed the case was never even investigated.

"It was and is my belief that there was no onus on me to speak of a fantasy allegation and a withdrawn charge against me," Vuong told the constituent in the email.

"I have nothing to be guilty about."

The Liberals dumped Vuong just days before the federal election back in September over his failure to disclose a sexual assault charge levelled against him in 2019 and withdrawn the same year.

Ballots still listed Vuong as the Liberal candidate for the downtown riding of Spadina–Fort York. Some constituents have since complained that they voted for him under false pretences.

Vuong, now Canada's only Independent MP, confirmed to CBC that he sent the email to a constituent in December. In it, he touched on his failure to tell the Liberal Party about the charge.

"I made an error in judgment by not divulging the charge against me," Vuong wrote. "However, I did not feel I had to."

After the election, two officials involved in Vuong's Liberal campaign said he was formally asked at least two questions during the party's vetting process that should have prompted him to disclose the 2019 sexual assault charge, even though it had been withdrawn.

Kevin Vuong/Facebook
Kevin Vuong/Facebook

They said Vuong was asked whether he'd ever been criminally charged and whether anything in his past could, if revealed, embarrass him or the party.

Last week, the Royal Canadian Navy announced it had laid a service offence charge against Vuong, a reservist, for failing to disclose the 2019 charge. Members of the military are required to report charges to the chain of command.

'Smear campaign'

Vuong, 32, maintained in the email that he was the target of a "dedicated and deliberate smear campaign" launched just before the election. "So much for due process, the rule of law, and justice," he wrote.

Vuong, who received a master of laws degree from the University of Toronto, said no evidence was presented against him and the Crown's withdrawal of the charge confirmed his innocence.

In court on Nov. 27, 2019, Crown prosecutor Louise Collins said she'd met with the complainant and the officer in charge. The complainant "had a number of personal issues happening right now," Collins said, according to a transcript viewed by CBC.

"In the result, I have reviewed this case again, and decided that it would not be in the public interest to proceed any further."

Vuong wrote in the email that he was "hurt and dismayed" by the "unsubstantiated allegation" made by someone with whom he had been "in an intimate relationship for several months."

Evan Mitsui/CBC
Evan Mitsui/CBC

Court documents indicate the single count of sexual assault stemmed from an alleged incident in Toronto in April 2019. The case was dropped seven months later.

When the Toronto Star first reported on the episode, the Liberals initially asked Vuong to "pause" his campaign, then booted him from the party.

Vuong said in the email that he suspects the timing of his ouster — two years after the charge was dropped and just days before the election — was no coincidence.

"I do not believe in people being judged by a media frenzy and the likely politically motivated bias that combined to almost destroy my life and, most importantly, my name," he wrote.

Vuong responds to calls for his resignation

Following his electoral win, more than 5,000 people signed an online petition demanding that Vuong step down.

In response, Vuong vowed to fight to clear his name. In the email, he said that's why he "did not resign as the elected MP for Spadina–Fort York."

For weeks, constituents who complained to Vuong about his past through email or phone messages said they never heard back from the MP. Recently, critics on social media said Vuong blocked them from his Twitter page and restricted who can comment on his Instagram posts.

His House of Commons webpage lists a downtown Toronto highrise as the location of his constituency office, but does not list a unit number.

Vuong has declined interview requests repeatedly.

WATCH: Independent MP Kevin Vuong speaks to media in February 2022

In the December email, Vuong vowed to "work to earn acceptance back into the Liberal Party." In the House of Commons, he has voted consistently with the Liberals.

But the party has shown no interest in welcoming him back.

"He would be best to step down," Liberal House Leader Mark Holland told reporters in November. A representative of the Prime Minister's Office said they had nothing to say about Vuong's comments.

The civic leadership organization Platform has said that, since Vuong was elected, three female constituents in his riding have contacted the group looking for help in getting in touch with MPs. Arezoo Najibzadeh, Platform's founder, said all three reported feeling uncomfortable with the idea of dealing with Vuong.

If Vuong knew the past allegation "would impact public opinion and people's votes," Najibzadeh said, he "should have shared it.

"There's a deception that happened that, as a voter, does not sit right with me."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.