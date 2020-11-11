MP Johnny Mercer’s wife feels ‘violated’ after being sent soiled nappy in post: I haven’t stopped washing my hands

A minister’s wife with a newborn baby has told how she felt “violated” after being sent a soiled nappy to her home address.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, 40, wife of veterans minister Johnny Mercer, opened the “foul” package containing human excrement in her kitchen on Monday morning.

The tracked parcel was addressed to her with the message: “Better check and see what your husband has been up to…”

Mrs Cornelius-Mercer, 40, who is on maternity leave after giving birth to their third daughter Audrey in June, has reported the incident to the police.

She said the level of abuse her husband receives at work was “off the scale” with regular death threats and reports to the police at least once a week.

She told the Standard: “It was in one of those jiffy bags. I started to pull it out of the bag and then the smell hit me and straight away I realised what it was and dropped it.

“It’s a baby’s nappy with poo in, but it’s not like a nappy that’s been worn. So I'm thinking ‘oh my god has like a grown person s*** into a nappy and sent it to me’?

“It's really sinister because it was sent to me, it was sent to my home address.

View photos The package sent in the post @JohnnyMercerUK/Twitter @JohnnyMercerUK/Twitter More

“I'm thinking… do people know that we've just had a baby and is it a reference to us in that way?”

Her husband, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, was with her and grabbed the nappy to dispose of it outside.

Mrs Cornelius-Mercer added: “I haven't stopped washing my hands. I didn’t want to pick my baby up, you just feel dirty and violated and just disgusting.

“You're trying to keep an environment safe, clean and sterile. And the next thing you know, you're standing in your kitchen with a handful of someone else’s s***.

“It is really distressing. Plus I'm still quite hormonal…It’s not going to take much to upset me. And that would have upset me on the best of days. It's just wrong on so many levels.

“It feels like someone has planned to reach into my home and get me in my kitchen in my safe space in my little bubble where here we are just Johnny and Felicity.

View photos Felicity Cornelius-Mercer More

“Here, he's not a government minister. We're just a normal family with normal children doing normal things.”

The couple also have two other daughters called Amalie, 11, and Joey, seven, who were both at school when the incident happened.

Story continues