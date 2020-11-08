MP govt announces compensation for kin of 3-year-old who died in borewell in Niwari district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of a three-year-old child named Prahlad from Niwari district, who died four days back after falling into a 200-feet deep borewell.

While announcing the compensation Chauhan urged people not to leave any borewell open.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has said that the whole state is standing with the family of child Prahlada. The Chief Minister announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family. Also, the CM appealed to the people not to leave any borewell open," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Chauhan also expressed his deep condolences to the grieving family who could not be saved even after a 90-hour-long rescue operation. (ANI)