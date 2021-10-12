MP Engineer Asks for Sunday Off To Go Beg, Application Goes Viral

Have you ever thought of the perfect excuse and carefully framed it on order to get that one day off from your boss? This engineer from Madhya Pradesh has just topped all your efforts and we actually think his application is just stupid enough to be genius.

Rajkumar Yadav, a deputy engineer posted in Malwa district, recently wrote an application of leave to his boss. In the application, he talks about how he needs the holiday to go beg on the streets. He explains that this decision comes after an epiphany he had about his past life where he was friends with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Hyderabad CM Asaduddin Owaisi.

Not just that, in yadav's past life, all three of them were characters from the Maharbharta, where Owaisi was 'Nakul' and Bhagwat was 'Shakuni mama'.

Check out a picture of the application here:

His superior's response is at par with the bizarre way in which his letter was written. Janpad Panchayat CEO Parag Panthi advised him to work on Sunday to 'erase his ego, instead of begging,' according to Hindustan Times. Now that's how a boss gives a fitting reply to a request like this!

"Dear deputy engineer, you want to erase your ego, it is a matter of great happiness. To this end, our cooperation can help you achieve your goal. A person is often egotistical and thinks that he can spend his Sundays at will. Destroying this ego from its roots is indispensable for your progress. Therefore, keeping in view your desire for spiritual progress, you are ordered to work every Sunday by being present in the office, so that your ego of celebrating Sunday as a holiday can be destroyed," Parag Panthi wrote in reply.

Savage bosses like these are why the rest of us try to come up with a strategy as fool-proof as possible.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times).

