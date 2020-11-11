After MP, Digvijaya Singh now wants to destroy Bihar: JDU's Sanjay Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Hitting back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for advising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leave Bihar and enter national politics, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that Digvijaya wants to "destroy Bihar like Madhya Pradesh".

"He (Digvijaya) has already destroyed Madhya Pradesh, now he wants to destroy Bihar as well. It will be better if he keeps his advice to himself and Congress. We do not need it. Congress is already sinking, whoever gets on board, will sink with them," Singh told ANI.

The JDU leader's remarks come in response to Digvijaya's advise to Bihar Chief Minister.

"Nitish Ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the Union's policy of 'divide and rule'. Help all socialists believe in the secular ideology. Do consider," the Congress leader had said on Tuesday.

Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress' matter of raising the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing the counting of votes, Sanjay Singh said that they should accept their "defeat".

"The public holds the power in a democracy. People gave their mandate to Nitish Kumar then why is that mandate being attacked? One should accept their defeat. How does it matter if they reach the Election Commission of India or even President of India for that matter?" the JDU leader asked.

A delegation of RJD and Congress reached the Election Commission (EC) office in Patna on Tuesday night to raise the issue of Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing the counting of votes.

The BJP put up a winning performance in the Bihar Assembly polls leading the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to obtain a majority even though Nitish-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) posted a fall in total votes gained in a tightly fought race.

The ECI announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP winning in 74 of the 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought. (ANI)