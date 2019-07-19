MP demands Huddersfield investigation after Championship club links up with Paddy Power for controversial kit

The Football Association are being called upon to investigate Huddersfield after the launch of their controversial new kit.

Paddy Power linked up with the Terriers to reveal a new home strip - which features the bookies’ logo diagonally stretched across the top.

But the dimensions of the branding is believed to contravene the regulations laid out by the FA.

And although English football’s governing body has already contacted the former Premier League club, Conservative MP Damian Collins is demanding an investigation.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman told Sportsmail: “It looks horrible and is totally inappropriate. I hope that the FA will look into this.”

The Championship side could face a fine if found to have breached the regulations.

It remains to be seen whether the kit was a publicity stunt - with Paddy Power developing a reputation for ‘pranks’.

But they wore the shirt for a pre-season fixture against Rochdale, alarming fans that it could indeed be for real.

And regardless of the nature of the launch, the club has found itself in hot water with the FA.

A statement released earlier in the week read: "The FA has clear kit and advertising regulations for all club match-day kits.

"If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action."

