MP Dame Margaret Hodge reveals vile anti-Semitic abuse amid Jeremy Corbyn suspension row

Senior Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge (Getty Images)

Veteran Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge today shared some of the vile anti-Semitic abuse she has received after speaking out over Jeremy Corbyn’s suspension from the parliamentary party.

The former minister, who is Jewish, said the abuse was “not normal” and that people must “take responsibility for their actions”. She added: "This is why zero tolerance matters”.

Dame Margaret shared social media comments including one person expressing hope that she “dies soon”, others calling her a “Zionist stooge” and “funded by Israel”, and other racist and misogynistic abuse.

It came after the senior MP appeared on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday to discuss the row over Mr Corbyn’s comments on anti-semitism in Labour, and predicted that she would receive abuse on Twitter as a result.

Fellow Labour MP Wes Streeting said he had “unconditional love and solidarity” for Dame Margaret. He added: “What I’ve found most disconcerting this week is that, in addition to this vile abuse, people who are meant to be serious - former MPs, NEC members etc - have seen fit to troll Margaret and even demand her silence. They’re no better.”

Their colleague Chris Bryant MP added: “This is why Labour must be absolutely relentless on cracking down on anti-Semitism. No quibbles, no ifs, no buts, no excuses or semi-apologies. Equality is a single seamless garment.”

Other commentators described it as “horrific”, “disgusting” and “sickening”.

Dame Margaret had told the Today programme: "Within the Labour Party, we now have a culture which sadly has become embedded, which was allowed to drift from the fringes of the Labour Party into the heart of the party, which enables people to express anti-Semitism.

"Probably my talking to you this morning will fill my Twitter with abusive tweets which are basically anti-Semitic."

She said Labour must “root out” anti-Semitism and accused former leader Jeremy Corbyn of refusing to accept the extent of the problem in the party.

During the interview she also suggested she would have left the party if Mr Corbyn had been reinstated as a Labour MP.

She added: “The terrible truth is that [Mr Corbyn] constantly makes himself the centre of the argument.

“What we need to root out is anti-Semitism, and for as long as he is one of the individuals who refuses to accept the extent of anti-Semitism in the party, who constantly says that people like me have been politically motivated and are attacking him personally instead of attacking the anti-Semitism that he expressly tolerates, and has allowed to spread right through the party - that's really the problem.”

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer yesterday refused to restore the whip to the Islington North MP Mr Corbyn, saying he had “undermined and set back" work to restore trust in Labour’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Mr Corbyn was reinstated as a member of the party on Tuesday, three weeks after he was suspended for his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

However, Sir Keir decided that he would not allow his predecessor back into the parliamentary party, meaning he will still have to continue to sit as an independent MP.

The party is involved in an ongoing row over whether Jeremy Corbyn should have the whip restored Getty Images

A number of left-wing MPs have rallied behind the former leader calling for him to be reinstated to the parliamentary Labour Party.

They include his former shadow home secretary and ally Diane Abbott who tweeted today: “Excluding Jeremy Corbyn as a Labour MP is wrong.

“Does Keir Starmer REALLY think that UK Labour members would have voted for him as leader if they knew that within months he would do this? No way to unite the party #IStandWithJeremyCorbyn.”

He had been suspended after he claimed that the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by opponents and "much of the media". He has since sought to clarify his comments.