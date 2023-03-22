MP calls for ‘short-term focused’ Covid inquiry after Telegraph’s Lockdown Files revelations

Graham Stringer said a short-term Covid inquiry could ‘give us recommendations so that we do better next time’ - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

An MP has urged Rishi Sunak to establish a “short-term focused” Covid inquiry following revelations in The Telegraph’s Lockdown Files investigation.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Graham Stringer, the Labour MP for Blackley and Broughton, said “lessons must be learned” and the public cannot wait 10 years for the independent Covid inquiry to advise on what to do when another “inevitable” pandemic arrives.

Mr Stringer said: “We now know from The Telegraph’s lockdown files that during Covid, at the very heart of the Government, science wasn’t being followed and rational discourse had been abandoned.

“This had dire consequences for children’s education, mortality rates amongst the elderly, the economy and access to the health service.

“Lessons must be learned, Mr Speaker, but we can’t wait 10 years for the independent inquiry to tell us what we should do when another inevitable epidemic arrives. Will the PM agree to a short-term focused inquiry that will give us recommendations so that we do better next time?”

Mr Sunak replied responded that “as with any public inquiry, the process and timing of the inquiry stages are for the independent chair to decide”.

The Telegraph has revealed that the Covid-19 inquiry, due to begin taking witness evidence in public hearings in June this year, is set to last for up to seven years. An end date has not been set, and the Government has refused to say how long it might take.

It is also on course to be the most expensive investigation of its kind in history, with the bill so far hitting almost £114 million before the first hearings have begun.

Mr Sunak added: “As Baroness Hallett [who will lead the Covid inquiry] has previously set out, she intends to gather written evidence throughout this year, with public hearings also starting this year.

“They held a preliminary hearing in February, which covered pandemic preparedness and resilience, and they’ve set out dates for preliminary hearings into core political administrative decision-making across the UK throughout this month.

“As the honourable gentlemen will recognise, it is an independent inquiry, and it is for the independent chair to set the terms.”

The Telegraph’s Lockdown Files revealed that the Government did not always follow the science when it came to imposing Covid restrictions, with key decisions on areas such as lockdown and mask-wearing in schools being shaped by public opinion and avoiding “arguments”.