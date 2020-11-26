MP: 10-Yr Punishment for ‘Love Jihad’, Clergy to Get 5 Yrs’ Jail

The Quint
·3 min read

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has drawn up a bill to punish ‘Love Jihad’ with a 10-year imprisonment for inter-faith couples who are marrying with the intention to religiously convert.

Couples would get 10 years for the alleged ‘Love Jihad’, but even clerks, maulanas, gurus, priests or any clergy solemnising the marriage would be jailed for a maximum sentence of five years, proposed the MP Dharma Swatantrata Bill 2020 or Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. All cases will be non-bailable.

Madhya Pradesh had announced on 17 November that the proposed bill would provide for rigorous imprisonment of up to five years, but a day after after Yogi government’s announcement of a 10-year imprisonment for the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance on Tuesday, 24 November, the MP government also increased the penalty to 10 years without stating a specific reason for it.

Will Not Allow ‘Love Jihad’ to Happen on MP Soil: CM Chouhan

Narottam Mishra, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister for Home Affairs, Law and Legislative Affairs, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs in Government of Madhya Pradesh, spoke to reporters on Wednesday, 25 November about the Dharma Swatantrata Bill 2020 that has been finalised. Narottam Mishra shared photographs on Twitter of chairing a meeting to finalise the draft of the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. The draft had been readied in eight days.

Also Read: In ‘Love Jihad’ Debate, Is Anyone Asking What Women Really Want?

When reporters asked Home Minister Mishra if the government will make the law more stringent, the minister said yes and explained the terms of the ordinance. For voluntary conversion, the couple must apply a month in advance to the collector. If their guardians complain in such a case, those facilitating the marriage will be accused and penalised. Any institution that is found organising such ‘religious conversions’ will have their registration cancelled, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chouhan announced in Umaria that he will never allow ‘Love Jihad’ to happen in his state. “There is a conspiracy to divide society. I will not allow ‘love jihad’ happen on MP soil,’’ he said.

Six BJP States Are in Talks to Pass ‘Love Jihad’ Ordinances

Till date, the Modi government, the NCW, the courts and various police investigations have not been able to substantiate the claims of ‘Love Jihad’ being practised by Muslim men and neither is there any available data or definition of ‘Love Jihad’.

Six BJP-led states – MP, UP, Haryana, Assam, Karnataka, and Bihar – are going ahead to implement ‘Love Jihad’ ordinances, which has been mainly criticised as a right-wing narrative that targets inter-faith marriages.

Also Read: Kanpur ‘Love Jihad’ SIT Finds No Funding Or Organised Conspiracy

In UP, couples wishing to voluntarily convert have to give two months notice to the district magistrate, and will have to prove the marriage is not forced. All cases will be non-bailable, reported The Print.

The UP ordinance was based on an earlier verdict of the Allahabad High Court’s judgement in an inter-faith marriage. However, hours before the Yogi government passed the ordinance, The HC reversed its judgment to say that “Right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty,” the two-judge HC bench held, adding that “Interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals.”

(With inputs from NDTV and The Print)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouLest We Forget: Survivors Recount 26/11 Terror Attack Tales . Read more on India by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals he owns the infamous Bill Buckner ball

    The ball that helped decide the 1986 World Series is now under Mets ownership.

  • Indianapolis to host 2024 All-Star game after NBA calls off this season's due to COVID-19

    This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

    Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

  • Shareef O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LSU jersey number

    Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • LaVar Ball admits 1-on-1 game against Michael Jordan isn't happening, for obvious reasons

    LaVar Ball acknowledged a small bit of reality on Tuesday.

  • Reds acquire Hoffman | FastCast

    The Reds acquire Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams from the Rockies for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah on this edition of FastCast

  • Michael Jordan donates $2 million in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to food banks

    Jordan has pledged he won't keep a cent from the ESPN docuseries.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • You're the GM: After a surprising season, where do the Giants go next?

    After almost making the postseason in 2020, we give the Giants three options for an offseason plan. You vote on your favorite.

  • Giving thanks for football, family and long bombs

    Thanksgiving family football is a tradition for many families around America. This year, it's going to look a little different.

  • 'Change the Game' panel dissects progress of women's leadership in sport

    A lack of representation for women in sport and leadership roles wasn't going to stop Carmelina Moscato. The former Canadian national soccer team star and Olympic bronze medallist has led the charge to build the professional game for Canadian women. Among many leadership roles within Canada Soccer, Moscato serves as commissioner of the League1 Ontario Women's Division and aims to be responsible for creating pro opportunities for female players within the league. "I never felt intimidated by the opportunities and I always felt there was something to prove," said Moscato, who joined the 'Change the Game' panel hosted by CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo. "To show I definitely can and women can. "If somebody is talking about soccer in the men's game, it's soccer and you're not going to outsmart me in that. This has to normalize, [women] can't be the minority in a room." WATCH | Panel discusses importance of women's leadership in sport: Canadian national soccer team member Desiree Scott, Canadian Olympic track and field athlete Khamica Bingham, and play-by-play broadcaster Meghan McPeak completed the panel group discussing supportive leadership in sport for women. ESPN analyst Doris Burke made history this summer becoming the first woman to call NBA conference finals and NBA finals games. Although another milestone was made for professional women in sport this year, McPeak believes that shouldn't be the case. "It's 2020, we should not be making firsts," said McPeak, who calls games for both the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Capital City Gogo, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. "Knowing my job and what I do with the NBA umbrella, we still don't have a full-time female play-by-play announcer, which is crazy to me." Elevating women into leadership roles For Scott, a two-time soccer bronze medallist, awareness is a key issue for promoting current athletes into leadership roles. "We need to educate more on what's available," Scott said. "We're just as capable of filling those roles and just as passionate. It's about encouragement and the knowledge of seeing it. "You start to think about the potential for you as a woman." Only 28 per cent of women fill athletic director roles in post-secondary institutions in Canada. At the U Sports level, just three per cent of women have coaching roles on the men's side as compared to 26 per cent on the women's. 'It also falls on media coverage' Bingham, who represented Canada in track and field at the Rio 2016 Games, believes having a larger number of women in leadership roles affects more than just today's current generation of athlete. "I think if we have more women in positions of power you get different perspectives," Bingham said. "You're going to have a lot more athletes who are more comfortable and happy in an environment, who are going to stay there. "We can increase the participation for female athletes." The 26-year-old believes increased media attention on women's athletics could be consequential in achieving balance. "It also falls on media coverage — we need more coverage in women's sports," the sprinter said. "In track and field we're so quick to know who the fastest man in the world is. When it comes to the female side it isn't the same. If we have more people understand our stories and be role models to young girls, it could make a difference."

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -5 vs. Eagles?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.