Mozzarella in carozza by Blanche Vaughan

You don’t need to use fancy bread for this recipe – a basic white bloomer or a soft white bread works best because it can be squeezed to enclose the filling. These mozzarella sandwiches are dipped in egg and then shallow-fried, making them deliciously soft and gooey. They are perfect snacks for children – as well as being a delicious antipasti to serve to adults with drinks.

Makes 6-8 fingers

white bread 4 slices

buffalo mozzarella 4 slices (about 1 × 125g ball)

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

dried marjoram 2 pinches (optional)

chilli flakes a pinch (optional)

anchovy fillets 4 (optional)

eggs 2

olive oil 2 tbsp

















Cut the crusts off the bread and lay the mozzarella over 2 of the slices. Season well with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over dried marjoram, chilli flakes or lay on anchovy fillets, if using.

Top with the remaining slices of bread and squeeze the pieces of bread together to seal, especially around the edges. Cut each sandwich into 3 or 4 fingers.

Beat the eggs in a shallow dish and season with salt and pepper. Lay the sandwich fingers in the egg, turning to coat and soak for just a few minutes.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the sandwiches for a couple of minutes on each side, until they become crisp and brown and the mozzarella starts to ooze out. Sprinkle with salt to serve.

From Egg by Blanche Vaughan (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £22)



