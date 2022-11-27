Mozambique struggles to rebuild after dual shock of climate change and insurgent violence

UNHCR staff
·6 min read
Dorotea, a mother of seven, waters her potato field near Maratane refugee settlement in Nampula Province, Mozambique (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Dorotea, a mother of seven, waters her potato field near Maratane refugee settlement in Nampula Province, Mozambique (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

October marked five years since extreme violence erupted in northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, forcing nearly 1 million people to flee. The conflict has not subsided, and thousands of families are still being forced to leave their homes because of attacks by non-state armed insurgents, devastating the population.

People have witnessed loved ones being beheaded, women and girls raped, and their houses and other infrastructure burned. Men and boys have been forcibly enrolled in armed groups. Livelihoods have been lost, and education stalled while access to necessities such as food and healthcare has been hampered.

The humanitarian situation across Cabo Delgado has continued to deteriorate and displacement figures have increased by 20 per cent to 946,508 in the first half of this year.

The conflict has now spilt into neighbouring provinces, which witnessed four attacks in September affecting at least 47,000 people and displacing 12,000, mainly in Erati district, Nampula province, and Pemba in Cabo Delgado. Recently, Balama district, which was one of the last areas that had not seen violence since the beginning of the conflict in 2017, saw attacks.

A family rests outside their new home at the Corrane IDP site (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
A family rests outside their new home at the Corrane IDP site (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

People displaced during those latest attacks told the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) that they are scared and hungry. They lack medicine and are living in crowded conditions – with four to five families sharing one house. Some sleep under open skies. Lack of privacy and exposure to cold at night and the elements during the day create additional safety and health concerns, particularly for women and children.

Families who had fled attacks in Cabo Delgado and had found refuge in neighbouring Nampula province, also faced climate disasters with Cyclone Gombe destroying or severely damaging their shelters in March. The UNHCR has been responding in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces with humanitarian aid and protection support, providing shelter and household items, helping survivors of gender-based violence with legal, medical and psycho-social support, and helping obtain legal documentation.

Lucia Tomocene poses with pupils in her classroom at Maratane refugee settlement school in Nampula province (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Lucia Tomocene poses with pupils in her classroom at Maratane refugee settlement school in Nampula province (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

Despite the displacement, some have chosen to return to their homes in areas for many reasons including the perceived improvement of the security situation and limited opportunities in areas of displacement. The town of Palma saw deadly attacks on 24 March 2021, which displaced most of its 70,000 people. Yet the majority have gone back in recent months.

Most are returning to areas where services and aid are still scarce or unavailable, exposing them to multiple risks. The UNHCR considers it premature to facilitate returns until the security situation is stable and basic services are re-established. However, growing protection needs and limited services for those who have chosen to return home must still be urgently addressed by authorities and humanitarian actors.

A young boy sits on a tree that was uprooted when Cyclone Gombe passed through (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
A young boy sits on a tree that was uprooted when Cyclone Gombe passed through (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
A home at Maratane refugee settlement in Nampula province damaged by Cyclone Gombe in March (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
A home at Maratane refugee settlement in Nampula province damaged by Cyclone Gombe in March (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

Mozambique suffers a climate emergency on top of the violence and displacement. It is among the countries most impacted by climate change with the expectation of experiencing more extreme and intense weather events. In March 2019, Cyclone Idai struck, followed by Cyclone Kenneth. About 250,000 people were displaced and 650 people killed.

This year, the country has endured five tropical storms and cyclones including Tropical Storm Ana in January and Cyclone Gombe in March, which impacted 736,000 people, blazing a trail of destruction through Nampula and Zambezia provinces. Winds reached 120mph, mowing down swathes of houses, schools, roads and bridges, and flooding farmlands. Fragile shelters housing people displaced by violence stood no chance.

Workers from UNHCR partner Caritas build a new house for an internally displaced family at the Corrane IDP site (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Workers from UNHCR partner Caritas build a new house for an internally displaced family at the Corrane IDP site (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

The UNHCR and its partner Caritas have been helping those recently displaced by climate disasters to build new, stronger homes such as in the Corrane site, in Nampula province, which hosts 7,000 people. When hit by Gombe shelters were destroyed or severely damaged.

Displaced people are involved in the design, construction and reinforcement of their new homes to counter climatic extremes. They prepare the mud for the walls and assist workers completing the roof.

UNHCR shelter officer Armando Macave checks the walls of a new home at Corrane IDP site for displaced people (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
UNHCR shelter officer Armando Macave checks the walls of a new home at Corrane IDP site for displaced people (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

UNHCR shelter officer Armando Macave said the focus is creating shelters with overhanging roofs “to be able to withstand gale-force winds” while improving overall solidity. The houses are built with locally-sourced wood and bamboo, reinforced with ropes recycled from old tyres, and zinc sheets for the roofs.

So far, about 300 of the new shelters have been built in Corrane, with plans to build a further 250 soon and more in the surrounding communities in Maratane and Nampula. The Corrane settlement, which hosts 9,300 refugees, mainly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, was also devastated by Gombe, with 80 per cent of shelters damaged, some completely destroyed.

Patrício Alberto Mponda helps build the walls of his family’s new home at the Corrane IDP site in Nampula province (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Patrício Alberto Mponda helps build the walls of his family’s new home at the Corrane IDP site in Nampula province (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

Patricio Alberto Mponda’s village in Cabo Delgado had been attacked three times in recent years by armed groups. “The two first times, we fled to the bush and returned to our homes after they had looted everything,” he said. During the second attack in April 2020, his 22-year-old nephew was shot dead and his 24-year-old daughter was kidnapped. Since her abduction, he has had no news of her whereabouts.

Mponda said: “During the third attack in July 2020, they burned 70 houses, including mine, and beheaded some people. We had no choice but to flee for our lives. We ended up here in Corrane.”

Then disaster struck again. During Gombe, the roof of Mponda’s home in Corrane blew off and landed in the yard; the mud walls started to collapse. “Within minutes, we were left out in the open,” he said.

His neighbours sheltered them for a week while they built a temporary shelter. Many other shelters in Corrane and Maratane were severely damaged that night. Now his new home is almost ready. He said: “The new shelter is much better. I know I will feel safer in this home should there be new cyclones or tropical storms. What I need now is a piece of land to cultivate my own food and be independent.”

Dorotea waters her potato field in Nampula Province (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Dorotea waters her potato field in Nampula Province (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

Dorotea Ndahisenga, a 35-year-old Burundian refugee, had her home destroyed by Gombe. “It was really tragic,” she said. “In a matter of minutes, we didn’t have a home any more. The roof collapsed just after I had taken my seven children outside to safety. It was like escaping a conflict. The children were crying; I felt very lonely and powerless. My husband left me earlier this year and there was no one I could rely on.”

Ndahisenga and her children found short-term refuge at a neighbour’s house and then in an unoccupied shelter, but they hope to move into a new house the camp’s church is helping to build. Despite this help, each day is a struggle. “I cultivate potatoes on a small plot of land owned by a Mozambican. My crops were destroyed when Gombe hit but I cleaned the devastation away and re-planted. Now I have potatoes again.”

Dorotea stands in her future home at Maratane refugee camp (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Dorotea stands in her future home at Maratane refugee camp (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Dorotea’s son Bukuru, 14, stands in a temporary shelter (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)
Dorotea’s son Bukuru, 14, stands in a temporary shelter (Hélène Caux/UNHCR)

She sells her produce to other refugees and uses the income to buy other food, but it is not enough. “I’m alone with seven children and I don’t know what our future is. Hopefully, we can move soon to our new house where we will feel at home.”

The climate crisis has amplified the vulnerability of refugees and displaced people. The answer to the crisis in northern Mozambique is an end to the violence to allow the displaced to return home in safety and dignity, while supporting their efforts to face the impact of climate change. As of November 2022, the £30m needed for UNHCR to deliver life-saving protection services and assistance in Mozambique this year was 68 per cent funded.

You can find out more about UNHCR’s Mozambique emergency appeal here

Latest Stories

  • 14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

    A pancreatic Cancer UK specialist nurse outlines easy-to-ignore signs of the disease

  • Wednesday: Netflix viewers hail ‘genius casting’ of one key Addams Family role

    ‘Addams Family’ adaptation arrived on Netflix this week

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas in PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase action in Pittsburgh, Pa. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clark and Jamie Lee Rattray also found the net fo

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics' 9-game win streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday’s loss to

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D