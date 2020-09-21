Mozambique LNG Project Could Be Transformational for Mozambique - If Western Environmentalists Don't Interfere

By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber

When Anadarko Petroleum Corp. confirmed last year it would be constructing a $20 billion liquified natural gas (LNG) plant in Mozambique, this was major news. Mozambique's first onshore LNG plant would be creating tens of thousands of jobs - and contributing to sustainable, long-term economic growth that would impact millions of people.

Two additional LNG projects have been announced since then: the $4.7 billion Coral FLNG Project by ENI and ExxonMobil, and the $30 billion Rovuma LNG Project by ExxonMobil, ENI, and the China National Petroleum Corporation. While these two have been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the original LNG Mozambique project has been moving forward.

French oil major Total acquired the project and finalized project funding in July, even in the face of recent terror attacks in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, where Total's LNG plant will be constructed.

That's why it's so disheartening to learn that a UK-based environmental group is pursuing actions that could jeopardize the project's timely progression, all in the name of preventing climate change. Friends of the Earth has said it will initiate a legal challenge against the UK's decision to provide $1 billion in funding for the Mozambique LNG project.

Never mind the project's importance to everyday Africans. Never mind its potential to grow and diversify the economy. Never mind that projects like this are just what Mozambique needs to address its energy poverty, or that the Mozambique government has invested considerable time and resources into making this LNG project possible.

This is not the first time that not so well informed radical activist have attempted to interfere with Africa's energy industry in ways that do not help poor Africans but serve their own interest. International organizations, including the World Bank, and private investors, under pressure by environmental groups, have been dropping support for African fossil fuel production. A lot of poor people are suffering from this and hundreds of millions more will if we to change direction.

I find it stunning that, during a time when much of the world is talking about the need to respect black perspectives, environmental groups seem to have no qualms about dismissing African voices.

As I've said in the past, I agree that climate change should be taken seriously. And I understand the risks it poses to Africa. The thing is, why are non-African organizations trying to dictate how African countries address those risks? The message in this case seems to be that "they know best." That idea is insulting, and interfering with an African country's efforts to build up its economy - simply because fossil fuels are involved - is completely unacceptable.

A 'Missed Opportunity?' Really?



UK Export Finance (UKEF) is one of eight export credit agencies to provide funding for Total's Mozambique LNG project, which includes the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 12.9 million tonnes per year.

UKEF's $1 billion commitment includes awarding $300 million in loans to British companies working on the gas project and guaranteeing loans from commercial banks worth up to $850 million. The UK's parliamentary under-secretary for the Department for International Trade, Graham Stuart, has pointed out that Total's LNG project could be transformational for Mozambique and create 2,000 jobs in the UK as well.

But Friends of the Earth has said they will seek a judicial review into the UK government's decision to help finance a project that, as they put it, will "worsen the climate emergency." The group's director, Jamie Peters, also expressed his disappointment in a letter to the UK government. The UKEF's funding decision, Peters said, represents a "lost opportunity" for the UK to be a world climate leader.

My question to Mr. Peters is, what about Mozambique's opportunities? To help everyday people improve their lives? To earn a decent living? To have a reliable source of energy? I'm talking about an opportunity to nudge the average life expectancy in Mozambique above 59 years, where it stands now.

