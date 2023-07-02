Moz Hossain: ‘London isn’t safe. I know about criminal gangs inside out – and how to tackle them’

Moz Hossain is one of two remaining Tory contenders wanting to be London mayor - David Rose

Moz Hossain’s most vivid memories of the 16 years he spent growing up in a village in the south of Bangladesh are the smells. His parents, Ali Akbar Howlader and Ayesha Howlader, were farmers and out of the land surrounding the family of 10’s wooden hut sprung a multitude of produce, from mangoes and pineapple to sugar cane and mustard plants. “In the village, you walked around and there was this smell of everything: mangoes, jackfruit, mustard oil,” he says.

Now 48, the would-be Tory candidate to become London mayor lives in Tower Hamlets, east London, home to the country’s largest Bangladeshi population. Living there, he jokes, it is easiest to get hold of mangoes, which he still “loves”.

Last week, Dan Korski, one of Hossain’s two rivals, dropped out of the race to become the Conservatives’ choice to take on Sadiq Khan, following allegations, which he denied, that he groped television producer Daisy Goodwin a decade ago.

Hossain, albeit far from a lethargic or retiring character beforehand, is visibly galvanised by suddenly finding himself as one of only two potential candidates left from whom Conservative members will be asked to choose over a two-week voting period beginning on Tuesday.

Of Korski’s situation, Hossain insists: “Look, I’m a criminal barrister. I know I’m becoming a politician but I’m a King’s Counsel, I think it would be completely inappropriate for me to comment on this.”

Perched on the edge of a sofa in his campaign headquarters, a former warehouse in King’s Cross, Hossain, wearing a suit, open-necked shirt and bright red socks, uses this opportunity – one of many – to point out that his status as a KC gives him an edge in the contest.

His pitch to Conservative members is that he will “litigate” the case against Khan, 52, who saw off two previous Tory candidates in 2016 and 2021. Hossain’s ultra-expressive manner certainly means that debates with Khan would be lively.

In each of the past two elections, Khan has made a virtue of his rise to the front line of British politics from his upbringing in a south London council estate, as the son of an immigrant bus driver. Hossain’s own “back-story”, his team hope, will at the least “nullify” any advantage Khan’s background has lent to the current mayor in the contest to run City Hall between 2024 and 2028.

Hossain’s story is undeniably compelling, beginning with the circumstances in which his mother and father – “my darling parents” – wed even before their teenage years.

“They got married a few years before the partition of India,” he explains.

His father’s village of Mollarhowla, near Barisal, in the south of the country, was by a canal, and Ayesha’s family were taking her by the waterway for the pre-arranged marriage ceremony.

“My father’s family stopped the boat as it was going past our home. She was with her whole family. They were all taken out of the boat and [she was] married off to my father.” Hossain’s mother was just 11, and his father only a little older. “So both my mother and father, they had no choice in the marriage at all. It is very unusual now, but in those days it was quite common.”

Hossain’s maternal grandfather was, he says, “quite well known”, and the elders of his father’s family wanted the two families to be joined together.

Ali Akbar and Ayesha went on to have eight children – three daughters and five sons – the youngest of whom was Mozammel, now Moz.

Hossain became the first criminal lawyer of Bangladeshi origin to be appointed QC in 2019 - and is now KC - Richard Baker/In Pictures

The family, like others in the village, were poor but “never went hungry”, he says.

“We grew everything and it was intensive farming. On the same piece of land you can grow paddy, and then lentils, too. Any tropical produce, my parents also did it.”

Hossain’s mother could not read or write, and worked 18-hour days in the fields and the family home – a wooden structure with a tin roof and mud floor. Her days started at 5am, when she would start a large fire in a handmade clay oven outside their home. Hossain recalls the sound of the monsoon rain on the roof as “the most wonderful thing”.

“Poverty was quite gentle in the village,” he adds. “Even if you didn’t have much, you could go into the forest or to the muddy roads and there may be some wild root vegetables you could pick.”

The family and other villagers did not have many clothes and walked around barefoot. Until they flew the nest one by one, the children slept in one large bed, with their parents.

“The biggest problem was the lack of medical attention, so people used to die from minor ailments. There would be cholera and it would just clear house after house.”

One of Hossain’s sisters died before he was born. The other sister “died after childbirth. My mother talked about them all the time.”

Contemplating the loss of both sisters, Hossain’s eyes well up. The family was hit by a third tragedy later when another sibling lost his life.

“My brother died under a train in Bangladesh. I was closest to him – he was my immediate older brother. He was just very absent-minded. A lot of people used to die under trains in Bangladesh, you’d have a rail track and the road next to each other.

“That really affected my poor mother. She used to talk about my two sisters and my brother and cry as if they died yesterday.”

He's suited and booted now, albeit in eye-catching red socks, but Hossain didn't even own a pair of shoes until he was 16 - David Rose

Hossain describes growing up in a “liberal” Muslim household.

At the age of 16, he travelled the 90-mile distance to Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, to attend the Motijheel Model High School. At this point, he was given his first pair of shoes but he started to appreciate his family’s relative poverty compared to the teenagers with whom he was now mixing in the capital. At the same time, he also began to develop a sense of injustice – seeing police dismantling makeshift shelters used by women and children on the city’s streets – which prompted an interest in becoming a lawyer.

“The only shirt I had was a school uniform and I went to a wedding, that was embarrassing. The girls were thinking, why are you wearing your school uniform? Because that’s the only thing we had.

“Only when going to the city did I remember that I was poor, because everybody else had their nice shoes and shirts. But my mother gave me this amazing confidence that ‘you’re my son, you can do anything’.”

That confidence was apparent in his early 20s, when in 1995 Hossain travelled to Britain to join his elder brother, Mohammad, having obtained a place at Liverpool University to study law – his costs paid for by his brother, who picked up a freezing cold younger sibling at Heathrow. Mohammad, then a junior doctor, is now a successful surgeon in London.

At Liverpool, “I was the very first foreign student to become the president of the student union. Nobody knew me. I used to approach everybody in the café and say, ‘My name is Moz Hossain, I want to be president.’ And then after every lecture ... ‘My name is Moz Hossain.’ And then I got the most votes.” He jokes about how friends would later “take the mick”, recalling “my awful English and bad haircut”.

Hossain with Susan Hall at the London mayoral hustings last month - Ben Stevens CCHQ / Parsons Media

But that experience appears to be something of a blueprint for Hossain’s audacious attempt to take on Khan – vying against Susan Hall, the 68-year-old former leader of the Conservatives in the London Assembly.

Hossain is conscious that he is not a typical mayoral candidate, not least because of a distinct absence of political experience on his CV. He initially joined the Conservatives in 2015, before picking up his involvement when he decided in 2021 that he wanted to be mayor.

In the more than two decades that he’s practised as a criminal barrister, most of his time has been spent defending those accused of crimes ranging from fraud to murder and terror offences.

He “fell in love” with London as soon as he came down from Liverpool at the end of his degree and now practises at 187 Chambers, where he has led Edward Duncan Smith, the junior barrister son of the former Tory leader Sir Iain, on multiple cases. Sir Iain has since been championing Hossain’s bid to become the Conservatives’ mayoral candidate. He credits a former girlfriend, whose father’s cousin was a barrister, with helping him to get his first mini-pupillage, joking: “If there’s anything good about me, it’s always from women. My mother, my three ex-girlfriends, my sister – it’s always women who gave me too much than I deserve.”

He is single, and says: “The problem is … I’m a workaholic. It takes a toll on life. I’m ready to fall in love and it’s not that I’m not trying.”

Hossain became a QC – now KC – in 2019, at which point his mother travelled to the UK to celebrate, on her one and only trip to the country. His father had died some years beforehand and his mother passed away just two years after seeing her son take silk.

It is clear that Hossain is both immensely proud of his KC status and certain that it will be key to winning votes. At the same time, he stresses, more than once, that he is not a “career politician”.

“I can tell you, nobody has run for London mayor with more experience of criminals and crime than I have,” he says. Tackling criminal gangs, he adds, is “one area that I can be extremely arrogant about – I know that inside out”.

Hossain warns that London “isn’t safe” and says that a dual approach is needed, of being “tough” with gang leaders, and helping to prevent vulnerable youngsters from resorting to crime.

“As a criminal barrister, you see people, what they’re capable of doing, and why they do it. I see ... if you have no hope and nothing to lose, what you’re capable of doing.

“When I was in Liverpool, I worked in an Indian restaurant earning £20 for a 15-hour shift. It didn’t matter because I knew I was coming to London to become a barrister. But if that was my life, and I had no hope or no tools of aspiration, I would have been in a mess.”

Sadiq Khan has been the Mayor of London since 2016, and the person Hossain would have to be beat if selected as the Conservative candidate - Andrew Crowley

Many of the young men he has defended “have no hope, nothing to lose” – so have ended up alighting on gang leaders as role models, he suggests.

“For many, I am the first grown-up man who has believed in them. And you can see the change. They are sitting in front of me in the cell sobbing, and you say to them, don’t worry, I’m here to look after you, I’ve got your back. They see, suddenly, a father figure.”

In one case, he defended an 18-year-old who was sentenced to 28 years for a double murder. Hossain went to see him in prison and asked how he was.

“For the very first time, I’ve got the stability I’ve always looked for,” came the shocking reply from the teenager.

Hossain says he would introduce a “mayor’s mentoring” scheme, under which successful adults would be asked to mentor “a girl from Greenwich or a boy from Bromley”, unpaid, for three hours per month. Such a programme could “give them hope”, he says.

Hossain has already pledged to scrap the expansion of Khan’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez). He has never learnt how to drive – and only mastered cycling five years ago. But he cites the case of a school cleaner he met in Hillingdon last week who told him the charges would simply be unaffordable.

“She called me darling – I love being called darling. She said, ‘Darling, I pay £250 a month on gas and electric, how on earth can I pay £12.50 a day on Ulez?’ The Ulez expansion is cruel and we must scrap it.”

Hossain says he would also like to freeze the mayor’s portion of Londoners’ council tax bills, to “help many struggling families”.

He also pledges to review London’s low-traffic neighbourhood schemes (LTNs) – under which cars are prevented from entering certain areas – with a view to giving residents a say on whether they should remain in place.

“You cannot be anti-car – sometimes people have to use cars,” he says. “What LTN does in most places, it might take traffic out from one place, but then it usually builds up traffic in poorer parts.

“The mayor doesn’t have power over every LTN. The ones I have direct power over, I’ll review them. And the ones I don’t have direct power over, I will work very closely with the council ... People who are affected the most, give them a say.”

Hossain insists he would “not build on a single inch of greenbelt” land. He will encourage the development of homes on brownfield sites that do not fall within the greenbelt, along with Transport for London land. His backers include Nick Candy, the property tycoon, and his wife Holly, the Australian-born singer.

Having joined the Conservatives eight years ago, Hossain has already seen five Tory prime ministers enter Downing Street while a party member. But the only Conservative leader about whom he is particularly effusive is Margaret Thatcher.

He ducks a question about whether he was drawn to the party by David Cameron’s leadership and then, while attacking Labour’s record on diversity, states: “They didn’t manage to have one single female leader and we had three of them. You may not say that all of them were great.” But, he adds: “At least one of them was amazing. Mrs May, good too.” He pauses, then adds: “I’m sure Liz Truss is very charming too.” The current Prime Minister is “doing a good job”, he adds, before upgrading his assessment to “a very good job”.

A possible reason for Hossain’s reluctance to spend too much time praising recent Tory leaders becomes apparent in his next remarks.

“I know we say Mr Khan is unpopular in London but there’s somebody else more unpopular than Mr Khan: it’s my party. If we are to win in London, we have to get some of the votes he takes for granted. Only I can do that. Only I can reach all communities in London, because I have lived all lives.

“I’ve lived in some ghastly places in London, and I’ve also lived the life of a KC. And Londoners will like my story.

“Conservative voters now, until July 19, should choose somebody who can defeat Sadiq Khan, who can park a huge tank on his lawn and get the votes he takes for granted. Otherwise, he’ll win.”