Moyes 'cannot afford to get into the same cycle as last season'

West Ham expert view

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Olympiakos proved a fortnight ago they will be a significant threat in the Europa League clash at the London Stadium.

However, manager David Moyes is in a delicate position on the home front.

No Hammers fan will need reminding that while Moyes and his team were excellent in European action, all the way to Prague and that never-to-be-forgotten night against Fiorentina, in the Premier League they were awful.

Crucial home victories against Everton in January, Nottingham Forest in February and Southampton at the beginning of April eased massive pressure on Moyes. That form is why some supporters felt the Europa Conference League triumph should have marked the end of the Scot's reign.

It did not happen and West Ham's excellent start to the current campaign appeared to prove that decision was correct.

However, with four points from seven games, West Ham are sliding down the table. Nottingham Forest's visit to the London Stadium before the international break and the trip to Burnley immediately afterwards offer a chance to stabilise the season.

Moyes will not be holding anything back against Olympiakos. But he cannot afford to get into the same cycle as last season.

The ending might not be as memorable.

