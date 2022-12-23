Mowi (OSE: Mowi): Arctic Fish update: EU Commission approval

Mowi ASA

With reference to stock exchange announcement on 31 October 2022 and acquisition of 51.28% of the shares in Arctic Fish.



Mowi is pleased to announce that we have obtained approval from the EU Commission regarding the acquisition of shares in Arctic Fish. This means we can proceed with closing the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Ivan Vindheim, CEO, + 47 958 71 310

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



