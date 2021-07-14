Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2021 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2021 (1)

Farming Norway 56.0 thousand tonnes Farming Scotland 19.0 thousand tonnes Farming Canada 13.5 thousand tonnes Farming Chile 15.0 thousand tonnes Farming Ireland 2.0 thousand tonnes Farming Faroes 2.5 thousand tonnes Total 108.0 thousand tonnes

In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2021 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 109 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q2 2021.

Note:

(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE). The figures include salmonid species only.

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 137 million in Q2 2021 (EUR 99 million in Q2 2020). Blended Farming cost per kg harvested was EUR 4.50 (EUR/kg 4.47 in Q2 2020). Farming Canada East recognised a loss in the second quarter of EUR 15 million equivalent to EUR/kg 0.14 for the Group mainly related to harvesting out ISA fish in Newfoundland.

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 1.65 Scotland EUR 1.55 Canada EUR -0.50 Chile EUR 1.00 Ireland EUR 1.85 Faroes EUR 1.90

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 16 million (EUR 23 million in Q2 2020) and Feed EUR 3 million in Q2 2021 (EUR 6 million in Q2 2020).

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 1 160 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects).

The complete Q2 2021 report will be released on 25 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



