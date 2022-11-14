Mowalola Drops Anticipated New Balance 90/60 Collab

Earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week Men's, Mowalola Ogunlesi unveiled a New Balance collaboration on the runway for her eponymous label. After much anticipation, the designer has finally dropped the collaborative the 90/60.

The kicks, now available on Mowalola's website, are offered in two colorways -- the first featuring a black mesh base with teal accents throughout. The sneaker is highlighted with silicone detailing on the "N" logo, in addition to a bright pink hue on the ABZORB midsole. The second colorway, a Mowalola-exclusive, arrives with the same black mesh base but with a deep purple shade on the upper. The midsole is accentuated with a bright lemon-yellow hue. Both kicks are complete with co-branded sock liners.

Take a closer look at the sneakers above and peep the campaign down below. Priced at $180 USD, the Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 is now available at Mowalola's official web store.

Aside from the Mowalola collaboration, New Balance is working on a new iteration of the 990v3 with JJJJound after dropping the new 990v6 silhouette recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DriP Gawd (@mowalola)