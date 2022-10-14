Movsar Evloev injured, out of UFC Fight Night 214 main event vs. Bryce Mitchell

The first UFC event of November has lost one half of the featherweight main event.

Movsar Evloev was scheduled to meet Bryce Mitchell in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 214 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Nov 5. However, due to injury, Evloev (16-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) has pulled out of the contest, leaving Mitchell (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) without an opponent.

A source with knowledge of the unspecified injury confirmed the news to MMA Junkie following an initial report from ESPN Deportes.

The bout between top 15 featherweights in the USA TODAY SPORTS/MMA Junkie rankings was first agreed to last month, with both fighters putting their undefeated records on the line.

At the time of reporting, it is unclear how the UFC will proceed with the main event, or if Mitchell will remain on the card and face a new opponent.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 214 lineup includes:

Bryce Mitchell vs. opponent TBA

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Josh Parisian vs. Chase Sherman

Jailton Almeida vs. Maxim Grishin

List

UFC Fight Night 212 pre-event facts: Cub Swanson takes record resume down to 135 pounds

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie