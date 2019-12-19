Movistar reveal 2020 men's and women's WorldTour colours in Madrid

The 2020 Movistar team presented its new colours in Madrid

The Movistar men's and women's team have revealed their 2020 racing clothing, staying with their standout sky blue colour but with Spanish national champions Alessandro Valverde and Lourdes Oyarbide wearing white jerseys with a red and yellow band.

The new clothing is made by Italian brand Ale'. Endura ended their long-standing support of the team citing limitations imposed by certain UCI rules, such as the banning of Silicone Surface Technology.

The 2020 jersey has a modern dot fade, with the black dots giving way to the full blue colour around the chest area of the jersey. The Movistar M fills the front and rear of the jersey, with the logo of Ale' and bike sponsor Canyon on the chest. The shorts are black with dark blue leg panels. The Spanish national champions jerseys stand out due to their white jersey and red and yellow band around the chest.

The 2020 men's and women's colours were revealed together during the official team presentation in Madrid, with the mobile communications brand celebrating a decade of sponsorship. This year the Spanish team celebrated 40 years of activity after sponsorship from Reynolds, Banesto and Caisse d'Epargne.

The Movistar men's team has changed radically for the 2020 season following the departure of Nairo Quintana to Arkea Samsic, Mikel Landa to Bahrain-McLaren and Giro d'Italia Richard Carapaz to Team Ineos. Enric Mas has joined from Deceuninck-QuickStep and will lead the team's Grand Tour ambitions.

Alessandro Valverde remains for what could be his final season. He will ride the Tour de France and target the Olympic road race in Tokyo. Marc Soler will also play a key role in stage races but Andrey Amador is expected to leave for Team Ineos depending on the outcome of a contract arbitration hearing.

New signings include Britain's Gabriel Cullaigh (from Team Wiggins), road captain Dario Cataldo (Astana), Davide Villella (Astana) and a raft of young riders from different nations that internationalizes Movistar's roster. The only rider absent from the presentation was Denmark's Mathias Norsgaard, who fractured his leg after being forced off the road by a car in Girona, Spain.

Patxi Vila has been confirmed as the new head of performance at Movistar. The Basque left Bora-Hansgrohe last month and it had been reported in the Spanish press that he was likely to take up a role with Eusebio Unzue’s team.

Movistar is one of eight women's to have secured Women's WorldTour status. The 2020 season marks the launch of the new two-tiered teams system that will change the landscape of professional women's cycling. The new WorldTour financial requirements include a minimum salary of €15,000 (employed) or €24,600 (self-employed), along with social insurances and benefits such as maternity leave.

The women's roster includes new signings Katrine Aalerud (from Virtu Cycling), Jelena Eric (Ale Cipollini) and Barbara Guarischi (Virtu Cycling), while Aude Biannic, Alicia Gonzalez Blanco, Sheyla Gutierrez, Eider Merino, Jimenez, Paula Patino, Gloria Rodriguez and Alba Teruel all stay for 2020.

The Movistar team will make its season debut at the men’s Tour Down Under in Australia (Jan 19-26) and the women’s Vuelta CV Féminas in Spain (Feb 9) with a calendar of over 300 days of racing, across twenty countries in five continents.