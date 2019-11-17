Movistar and Alé announce kit partnership

null

The light blue is retained

(Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport)

The shorts will once again be a darker blue

(Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport)

Movistar chose Alé after six years with Endura

(Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport)

The clothing will come from the PRR line

(Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport)

Movistar will have their kit made by Alé from 2020 onwards, announcing a partnership with the Italian brand this weekend.

The kit itself will be revealed next month, but the colours will remain the same, with a light blue jersey and darker blue shorts.

Alé currently provide kit to Groupama-FDJ, the French national federation, Bardiani-CSF, and Alé-Cipollini, of which it is co-title sponsor.

The deal with Movistar, whose kit has been made by Endura for the past six years, was announced during Alé's annual gala, the 'Gran Galà Alé', in Verona on Saturday night.

"By partnering with Alé, Movistar Team is moving forward in a global strategy. Style and functionality are in the DNA of Alé, a real global partner who will help us to communicate our values worldwide," said Movistar Team's chief marketing officer, Juan Pablo Molinero.

"Alé is an appealing brand. Together we will transform our racing kit into a stylish and aspirational sporting good. It seems like the perfect partner."

Alessia Piccolo, CEO of APG, Alé's parent company, added: "With great pleasure we announce this important partnership with the Movistar Team. We have developed very technical, extremely performing garments for team. We will put to their service the top of textile technology available today.

"We will dress the team with our particular and unmistakable style, and the partnership will also be preparatory to experimentation and exchange of feedback. We want to be able to offer all the fans of our products the benefits of a garment developed for a team of this caliber."

The kit will be 'driven' from Alé's PRR line and will be unveiled at the team's presentation in Madrid on December 19.

Movistar were left to look for a new kit supplier after Endura pulled out citing limitations imposed by certain UCI rules, such as the banning of Silicone Surface Technology.

"Progress in technical apparel is limited by the governing body and the prize for innovation is seeing technological advances banned," read a statement from the Scottish brand.

"Endura reached a fork in the road and have chosen to avoid the developmental dead end currently being enforced by the UCI."