Moving tributes to the lives of others

“Other lives” obituaries are always interesting and often uplifting; but Kate Aspray’s tributes to her generous and public-spirited mother and grandmother (14 April) were exceptionally moving – all the more so for their understated tone, which must veil grief of indescribable profundity. This was British journalism at its best.
Peter Geall
Coventry

• If aquatic trespass is successful in England (The right to swim: mass trespass of Kinder reservoir planned, 23 April), the Welsh graffito “Cofiwch Dryweryn” (Remember Tryweryn) – the Welsh valley flooded to create a reservoir – can easily switch to “Nofiwch Dryweryn” (Swim Tryweryn).
Ceri Brown
Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

• Some would call it luck, but just after you published the advice of Lilly and Barbara Handley to start Wordle with “audio” and then “entry” (Letters, 22 April), that strategy solved Sunday’s Wordle in an easy three attempts.
Stuart Bell
Nottingham

• We try “tares”, as it has the commonest letters in the most common positions, or at least that is what our IT department believed in the late 1980s when we whiled away afternoons playing a primitive unnamed version of Wordle.
Trish Durrant
Bristol

• Surely the phrase is “trouble at mill”, or perhaps “trouble i’mill”? Whoever wrote “at t’mill” in your headline (Letters, 20 April) should be in trouble wi’ chief sub.
Tom McCarthy
Woolston, Cheshire

