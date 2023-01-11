Moving service for abuse survivors seeks volunteers as need grows

Shelter Movers is a national organization that has been operating in Nova Scotia since 2019. (Amy Grace - image credit)

A unique organization that helps survivors of intimate partner violence and their families pack up and leave dangerous situations says it's in desperate need of more volunteers.

About 240 volunteers have signed up for the Nova Scotia chapter of Shelter Movers, and about 60 of them have assisted with a move in the past six months.

The national organization says it's Canada's only service of its kind, and it has been operating in Nova Scotia since 2019.

The organization equips, empowers and connects volunteers and community members to provide moving and storage services at no cost to people fleeing abuse.

Shelter Movers helps with up to 17 moves per month across the province. Volunteers say more help is necessary to sustain the growing need and to avoid volunteer burnout.

"In all honesty, we are suffering for movers at this point," said Sophie Thapa, the chapter's intake supervisor and move co-ordinator.

"It's the same individuals who sign up a lot. We don't want them to get burnt out, so the great thing is there is no commitment. You can be on the email list. You can change your mind at the last minute. You can say, 'Hey, I can't make it.'"

LISTEN: Meet some of the volunteers behind Shelter Movers Nova Scotia:

Trauma-informed training for volunteers

Volunteers are given in-person or online training on each facet of the organization and the positions available to them. Training covers the moving process and how clients are connected with the organization.

It now also includes sensitivity and trauma-informed training.

Brooke Schidowka, assistant manager of volunteer services and a volunteer mover, said the training has changed to reflect the fact that it's much more than just moving boxes.

Volunteers often work with clients who are experiencing PTSD and trauma, she said.

"We changed the whole orientation based on trauma-informed care, and we honed that in so that when people are going on a move and see an abuser show up, and the survivor have to see the person who hurt them, the volunteer won't be taken aback, they'll know what to do," Schidowka said.

As Shelter Movers changes its training for volunteers, it is also working with RCMP to ensure police officers have the information they need to take that trauma-informed approach to any high-risk move.

Impact of housing crisis

The logistics of moving an individual or family quickly to a new location takes a lot of co-ordination, and often involves police officers or security personnel.

Shelter Movers helps people who need to urgently leave their homes, and works with clients who are already at shelters to retrieve their belongings.

They also offer to store people's belongings for as long as needed. Due to the growing housing crisis in Nova Scotia, volunteers say survivors are using storage lockers for longer periods of time as they search for permanent housing.

Thapa started volunteering with Shelter Movers during the pandemic and said she enjoys working with the organization.

"It's hard work, but it doesn't feel like work," she said.

If you're experiencing intimate partner violence and need support, you can find a list of resources here.

