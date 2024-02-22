Which Movies Were So Hyped Up, Only To Be Absolute Garbage?

I'm sure we've all been super excited about a movie — whether it's because of the casting, an intriguing premise, or an exciting trailer — only to be majorly let down once we actually see the film.

For example, as a big fan of Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Gemma Chan, I was pretty excited when Don't Worry Darling was announced. All the alleged drama surrounding the movie made it all the more intriguing. However, when I finally streamed the movie, I fast-forwarded a lot and still couldn't even make it halfway through.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Still haven't gotten around to finishing it, either.

An older example is a sequel so bad you've probably forgotten it exists — Mean Girls 2. I can still remember sitting down to watch the premiere as a middle schooler, so excited...only to be completely confused and let down by the time the credits rolled.

ABC Family / Via youtube.com

Like, why were they playing flag football?

Or, as a more recent example, I was honestly looking forward to Madame Web because I wish there were more female-led superhero movies. However, following all those disappointing reviews, I think I'll wait 'til it comes to streaming.

Jessica Kourkounis /© Marvel / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

This cast deserved so much better.

Tell me about a time you bought into a movie's hype, only to be severely disappointed once you actually watched it! Why were you so excited? What made it such a letdown? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!