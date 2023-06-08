New movies this week: Watch 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' stream 'Flamin' Hot'

Transforming alien robots are back on the big screen and doing what they do best: punching each other.

This weekend, the "Transformers" franchise returns to take on reigning box-office champ Spider-Man ("Across the Spider-Verse") with a pop-culture icon of its own: Autobot leader Optimus Prime rolls out again, this time with some new metal friends called the Maximals. With a more down-to-earth narrative, Eva Longoria directs a real-life dramedy about the Mexican janitor responsible for Flamin' Hot Cheetos, while there's also a trio of good horror-tinged films, including a documentary on "A Nightmare on Elm Street" legend Robert Englund.

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

If you grew up loving Optimus Prime: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman, left) and Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) are a dynamic duo in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

On paper, it sounds a little weird, even for a franchise about transforming alien robots – Pete Davidson as a illusion-casting Porsche? Michelle Yeoh as a talking metal falcon? – but a lot of the 1990s-set "Beasts" works with crowd-pleasing sci-fi adventure and wry humor. This time around, thankfully well beyond the days of Michael Bay directing these things, Optimus Prime and the Autobots squad up with the animal-themed Maximals to thwart Unicron's plans to devour Earth.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you're dying to know the origin story of spicy Cheetos: 'Flamin' Hot'

Jesse Garcia stars as the Frito-Lay janitor who invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos in director Eva Longoria's true-life drama "Flamin' Hot."

Something's in the Dasani water because it's a period of brand biopics, with everything from Nike to BlackBerry to Nintendo getting the movie treatment. The latest is a real snack attack: Director Eva Longoria's dramedy centers on Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a Frito-Lay janitor in California who saw a way to connect with his underserved Mexican American community via a spicy treat that ultimately became Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Sure, the true story is a bit complicated, yet the film itself is feel-good fare with a magnetic turn from Garcia.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

If you need a great new take on a classic: 'The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster'

Vicaria (Laya DeLeon Hayes) wants to bring her murdered brother back to life in the horror film "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster."

Teen girl Vicaria (Laya DeLeon Hayes) is dubbed "mad scientist" by her neighbors, who have no idea how accurate the nickname is. In Bomani J. Story's brilliant and timely modernization of the "Frankenstein" myth, Vicaria is horrified when her big brother is gunned down in a gang shooting and experiments on his and other body parts to bring him back to life. He does return, to a monstrous degree, and Vicaria deals with the horror she's wrought in a perfect example of how to resurrect a well-tread story right.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you're seeking a movie to celebrate Pride Month: 'Blue Jean'

Rosy McEwen plays a closeted British woman in the 1980s-set drama "Blue Jean."

Georgia Oakley’s gripping directorial debut is set in 1988, with Rosy McEwen starring as Jean, a closeted British P.E. teacher. She keeps her girlfriend (Kerrie Hayes) a secret from loved ones and co-workers, and carefully weathers a time of anti-gay rhetoric and public opinion. However, the arrival of a reserved new student (Lucy Halliday) creates a professional crisis for Jean at school while also causing her to rethink her own mindset.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you dig an excellent period chiller: 'Brooklyn 45'

A World War II colonel (Larry Fessenden, far left), a former interrogator (Anne Ramsay) and her husband (Ron E. Rains) have a ghostly encounter in the period horror film "Brooklyn 45."

A mix of supernatural thriller and locked-room spy mystery, writer/director Ted Geoghegan's creepily effective horror flick is set in New York City just after the end of World War II. A recently widowed colonel (Larry Fessenden) invites friends, including an interrogator (Anne Ramsay) and an accused war criminal (Jeremy Holm), to his home and asks them to take part in a seance to talk his with dead wife, leading to a frightfully intense night dealing with sins of the past and ghosts of war.

Where to watch: Shudder

If you're still freaked out by Freddy Krueger: 'Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story'

The documentary "Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story" focuses on the life and work of Englund, a classically trained actor who became a horror icon in the 1980s playing Freddy Krueger in "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

For those who just know Englund as the villainously clawed Freddy, do yourself a favor and watch this exhaustive look at the beloved character actor. The documentary digs into his early days as a stage thespian, his relationships with peers (Did you know Englund was considered for the role of Han Solo?) and all the career highlights, from groundbreaking TV miniseries "V" to "Elm Street." Englund has stories for days, showing both a commitment to his craft and humility about the iconic career he's crafted.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon, Screambox

Also on streaming:

Barbara (Rachel McAdams) takes daughter Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) bra shopping for the first time in "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New movies to watch: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' 'Flamin' Hot'