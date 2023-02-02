New movies this week: Watch all-star '80 for Brady,' M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin'

The Super Bowl is just over a week away but Hollywood's wasting no time putting together some all-star matchups at the movies.

This weekend, football comedy "80 for Brady" teams NFL quarterback Tom Brady with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. (For the record, that's five Oscars and seven Super Bowl victories between them.) And twist-happy filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan returns with "Knock at the Cabin," a new thriller starring "Guardians of the Galaxy" regular Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff.

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

Legendary actresses and M. Night Shyamalan headline this week's new releases

If you live for a wide variety of G.O.A.T.s: '80 for Brady'

Rita Moreno (far left), Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin star as four best friends who take a wild trip to the Super Bowl to see their quarterback hero Tom Brady in "80 for Brady."

Played by Fonda, Tomlin, Field and Moreno, a group of aging New England Patriots fans decides to take their Tom Brady fandom to the next level and attend the Super Bowl in this earnest sports comedy. The movie's packed with awkward dancing and bad jokes, and there's no end to the far-fetched silliness, but the A-list actresses seem to be having fun and, believe it or not, Brady swoops in for the most sentimental moment in the movie.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you're a big fan of the Twistmaster General: 'Knock at the Cabin'

A family (from left, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui and Jonathan Groff) is taken hostage by four armed strangers (Including Dave Bautista) demanding they make a dreadful choice in M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin."

Shyalaman's best films get at existential nightmares, and this one's an apocalyptic doozy. A family (Groff, Ben Aldridge and Kristen Cui) vacationing at a Pennsylvania cabin are invaded by a group of armed strangers – with a huge leader (Bautista) – with a stomach-turning order: sacrifice a loved one or doom mankind. Bautista is fantastic in a well-crafted thriller that upends expectations and is less bleak than it sounds.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you need a real-life pick-me-up: 'True Spirit'

Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) is an Australian teenager who sets out to become the youngest sailor to circumnavigate the world in "True Spirit," based on a true story.

Peppered with peppy pop music and empowering messages, the earnest but uplifting drama tells the true tale of Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft), an Australian teen who sets out to be the youngest person to circumnavigate the world in her pink-splashed sailboat. What keeps it from diving into maudlin waters is Jessica's dynamic with her gruff coach (Cliff Curtis) and hellish scenes where she hangs on for dear life through gnarly storms.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you want to see Frank Grillo kill a bunch of people: 'Little Dixie'

Doc (Frank Grillo) is a former special forces operative out to save his daughter when she's kidnapped by a Mexican drug cartel in the action thriller "Little Dixie."

Grillo, a regular in the Marvel movies and "Purge" franchise known for indie action films, gets his hands seriously dirty (and bloody) here as Doc, an ex-special forces operative who gets caught up in a feud between a Mexican drug cartel and his old buddy, now a governor (Eric Dane). Doc's teen daughter is kidnapped by a vicious enforcer (Beau Knapp) and heads roll on the way to getting her back.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon

If you're all about social satire: 'A Lot of Nothing'

James (Y'lan Noel, far left) and Vanessa (Cleopatra Coleman) hold a white cop prisoner in their house and their company (Lex Scott Davis and Shamier Anderson) find out in "A Lot of Nothing."

A wealthy Black couple (Y'Lan Noel and Cleopatra Coleman) watch a newscast showing the racist white cop next door (Justin Hartley) shooting an unarmed kid and decide to take matters into their own hands. Yet no one is who they seem and everyone has a different viewpoint in Mo McRae's timely and clever film, which starts off like gangbusters (though gets a little convoluted) and lets its two leads shine.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon

If you adore cartoon cats with attitude: 'The Amazing Maurice'

Maurice the cat (voiced by Hugh Laurie, far left), Sardines the theatrical rat (Joe Sugg), Keith the piper (Himesh Patel) and their pals get into various misadventures in the animated comedy "The Amazing Maurice."

Much cooler than Garfield will ever be, the title feline (voiced by Hugh Laurie) of the animated Terry Pratchett adaptation takes his cash-grabbing rat infestation schemes from town to town with his piper pal Keith (Himesh Patel) and a crew of rodents. Their misadventures lead them to a poor locale where they help the mayor's quirky daughter (Emilia Clarke) tackle food-shortage vanishings and one creepy villain.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you've ever encountered an enraged infant: 'Baby Ruby'

Noémie Merlant (with Kit Harington) plays a popular blogger struggling with new motherhood in the psychological thriller "Baby Ruby."

Using scary-movie tropes as metaphors for postpartum depression struggles, the psychological horror film casts Noémie Merlant (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) as a popular lifestyle blogger chronicling her pregnancy. New motherhood proves tricky when she butts heads with her husband (Kit Harington) and other neighbor moms and, worst of all, is at a disconcerting loss when her newborn is constantly angry – to a disturbing degree.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Google Play

