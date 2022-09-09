New movies this week: Stream Tom Hanks' 'Pinocchio' on Disney+, buckle up for bonkers 'Barbarian'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
While September usually is the doldrums of moviegoing, this month is starting the fall movie season out with a new take on a classic.

This weekend, Disney+ rolls out a fresh live-action/CGI version of "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks, while the Mouse House also releases a bonkers horror movie probably not for kids, wooden or otherwise. Queen Latifah hits the road with "Fast and Furious" regular Chris "Ludacris" Bridges for a Netflix thriller, and British actress Ruth Wilson ("The Affair") plays a woman looking for love – and finding a flighty boyfriend – in an English drama.

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

Fall movie preview: 10 must-see films, from 'Hocus Pocus 2' to Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Geppetto (Tom Hanks, right) cares for his beloved wooden creation (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action "Pinocchio."

If you miss seeing Tom Hanks play a very Hanksian role: 'Pinocchio'

After his odd turn as Colonel Tom Parker in "Elvis," Hanks is back in "America's Dad" mode as kindly Italian woodcarver Geppetto in a decent revamp of the 1940 cartoon. Director Robert Zemeckis marries broad comedy and pop-culture references with the title wooden boy's adventurous quest to become a real one. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a so-so choice for Pinocchio's dapper insect conscience Jiminy Cricket, but as the Blue Fairy, Cynthia Erivo sings a stellar "When You Wish Upon a Star" that dares you to stop the waterworks.

Where to watch: Disney+

Justin Long and Georgina Campbell star in "Barbarian" as strangers who have to survive when they find a bizarre and crazy situation going on with a rental house in suburban Detroit.

If you're curious to see the most messed-up movie Disney has ever released: 'Barbarian'

In director Zach Cregger's head-scrambling chiller, a researcher (Georgina Campbell) rents an Airbnb in suburban Detroit and finds it's been double-booked when she meets a strangely polite guy (Bill Skarsgård) already staying there. They decide to figure things out in the morning, there's something not right in the basement, and that's all you should know to best experience this unpredictable and freaky gem, which co-stars Justin Long as a canceled movie star who picks the wrong time for a trip home.

Where to watch: In theaters

Queen Latifah stars in Netflix's "End of the Road" as a woman on a cross-country road trip with her family that goes sideways when they're stranded in the New Mexico desert and become targets of a mysterious killer.

If you want to see Queen Latifah wreck a biker gang: 'End of the Road'

In the action thriller, a recently widowed California mom (Latifah) loads up her kids and her brother (Bridges) in an SUV for a move to Houston. On the way, they get into a whole bunch of trouble when they overhear a crime next door at a seedy hotel and run afoul of a mysterious and powerful drug lord. It's a pretty mediocre film except for some bits of far-fetched goodness, like one rousing scene when the Queen takes on a bunch of Nazis by herself.

Where to watch: Netflix

Queen Latifah: Actress talks destigmatizing obesity after 'being publicly scrutinized my whole career'

An office worker (Ruth Wilson) and a charismatic ex-con (Tom Burke) embark on an unpredictable relationship in the drama "True Things."

If you're a Ruth Wilson superfan: 'True Things'

Wilson and fellow Brit Tom Burke have a winning chemistry in this immersive, mature character study. Kate (Wilson) has her hum-drum office life revved up when she meets and becomes entranced by a bleached-blond ex-con (Burke). Dating clients is against the rules – Kate's one screwup from being fired anyway – and an unexpected sexual encounter leads to a one-sided relationship that plays on her weaknesses and leads her down a path of poor decisions, until she finds a way to build herself back up.

Where to watch: In theaters

Fedja van Huêt (left) and Morten Burian play travel buddies who get their families together for a weekend that goes very wrong in the horror film "Speak No Evil."

If you're down for the feel-bad movie of the year: 'Speak No Evil'

Have "Pinocchio" at the ready for a chaser after seeing this slow-burn European thriller of manners. Well done if utterly depressing, the horror film centers on a Danish family who befriends a Dutch clan on an Italian vacation and later are invited to their new friends' place for a weekend getaway. The houseguests feel something's wrong but stick around instead of escaping, leading to an unbelievably brutal third act.

Where to watch: In theaters (and on Shudder Sept. 15)

The reappearance of his ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), throws Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for a loop in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Also on streaming

  • Two Thors are better than one, as Chris Hemsworth's Marvel thunder god reconnects with old flame – and now mighty superhero herself – Jane (Natalie Portman) in "Thor: Love and Thunder," available to watch on Disney+.

  • The Southern mystery drama "Where the Crawdads Sing," an adaptation of the Delia Owens novel, is now streaming on Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play.

  • The super-sweet comedy "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," starring Jenny Slate as the voice of an adorable, sneaker-clad shell, is on Apple TV and other on-demand platforms.

  • And also on demand is the body-swap comedy "Mack & Rita," with Elizabeth Lail as a 30-year-old who wishes she was more like her grandma and Diane Keaton as her 70-year-old wish-fulfilled self.

