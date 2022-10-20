New movies this week: Stream 'Raymond & Ray' and 'Bros,' skip 'Black Adam' and 'Ticket to Paradise'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The one thing more powerful than Dwayne Johnson in a superhero movie? The combined star power of Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

This weekend, Johnson makes his DC debut as an antihero with a mean streak, while Roberts and Clooney star as clashing exes in a new romantic comedy. Also on tap: Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play brothers forced to bury their dad in an Apple TV+ dramedy, while Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington play teachers at a fairy-tale school in a Netflix fantasy.

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

If you smell what 'The Rock' is cooking: 'Black Adam'

Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) tries to have a chat with the brutal title antihero (Dwayne Johnson) of &quot;Black Adam.&quot;
Well, at least the DC superhero films had a good streak before this big and boisterous dud, with Johnson as the super-powered title dude who escapes 5,000 years of imprisonment and starts laying the smackdown on a bunch of heroes. The new good guys (including Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate) lack character development, but at least Johnson's intriguingly dark persona stands out in his otherwise forgettable star vehicle.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you live for old-school rom-coms: 'Ticket to Paradise'

David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) try to run their daughter's wedding in the romantic comedy &quot;Ticket to Paradise.&quot;
Clooney and Roberts start off great playing two former lovers who can't stand being around each other. But the friction doesn't last in this mediocre comedy as the middle-aged divorced couple travels to Bali and puts their parental rivalries on hold to keep their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever), a recent college graduate, from marrying a seaweed farmer she just met.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you love 'Harry Potter' and 'Cinderella' equally: 'The School for Good and Evil'

Michelle Yeoh (from left), Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington star as professors at an enchanted school in the Netflix fairy-tale adventure &quot;The School for Good and Evil.&quot;
Imagine a fairy-tale Hogwarts, and you'd get this solid if overlong fantasy adventure about two friends (Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie) who are plucked from their village and taken to a magical academy that trains storybook heroes and villains. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington (as teachers of evil and good, respectively) offer some A-list cred, but the youngsters give the flick a fun electricity.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you dig quirky sibling rivalry: 'Raymond & Ray'

Ewan McGregor (left) and Ethan Hawke play half-brothers called together to bury their late father in &quot;Raymond &amp; Ray.&quot;
McGregor and Hawke are a top-notch combo playing half-siblings who find out their abusive father died and, according to his will, are tasked with burying the old man themselves. But to move on from their troubled pasts, they have to reconnect and meet a bunch of oddballs who loved their dad and knew a totally different man than the brothers did.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

If you're a total '90s kid: 'V/H/S/99'

A videographer (Archelaus Crisanto) hired to film a strange ritual gets transported to hell and meets the devilishly mercurial Mabel (Melanie Stone) in the horror anthology &quot;V/H/S/99.&quot;
The found-footage horror anthology series delivers one of its strongest installments yet with five new tales that scare like it's 1999 (literally). A bunch of punk rockers wake some unfriendly musical spirits, a bit of sorority hazing goes gravely wrong, a "Double Dare"-style show spawns an act of gruesome vengeance, gawking dudes run afoul of their hot next-door neighbor and a Y2K ritual turns into a comedically hellish trip.

Where to watch: Shudder

If you live for freaky body horror: 'Matriarch'

After an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura (Jemima Rooper) escapes to the secluded English village she once called home and visits her estranged mother in the horror film &quot;Matriarch.&quot;
This eerie British thriller stars Jemima Rooper as a worker in the stress-inducing advertising world who almost dies from an overdose. When she develops a strange sickness (black stuff coming out of her nose), she goes back to the remote English village she once called home to visit her estranged mother (Kate Dickie) and discovers her connection to the place's seriously creepy secret.

Where to watch: Hulu

If you're down for new-school vampire movies: 'Slayers'

&quot;Slayers&quot; (spring, theaters and VOD): Thomas Jane stars as a vengeful vampire hunter who teams with a pro gamer (Kara Hayward) and other social-media superstars to take on a bunch of elite bloodsuckers in the horror action comedy.
In this gonzo horror comedy, Thomas Jane plays a gruff vamp slayer out for revenge against some powerful secret bloodsuckers (including a decidedly dark Malin Akerman). They have designs for world domination that involve using a bunch of mega-popular but dippy social influencers, and to save the day our hero partners up with a famous gamer girl (Kara Hayward).

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Vudu

If you enjoy movie kids with fight in them: 'Slash/Back'

Alexis Wolfe (far left), Tasiana Shirley and Nalajoss Ellsworth play teen girls who take on an alien shapeshifter in the sci-fi thriller &quot;Slash/Back.&quot;
This indie sci-fi thriller takes a well-worn concept – youngsters battling terrifying monsters – and gives it an interesting spin with indigenous characters and culture. On an island in northernmost Canada, near the Arctic Ocean, a crew of teen girls wields makeshift weapons and a no-nonsense attitude when alien shapeshifters show up out of nowhere and threaten their town.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon

Also on streaming

Bobby (Billy Eichner, left) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) fall for each other in &quot;Bros.&quot;
  • The gay rom-com "Bros," co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is now available on Apple TV and other VOD platforms.

  • The extended edition of Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with Tom Holland as Spidey and 11 minutes of deleted scenes added to the theatrical cut, is also streaming on VOD.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New films to see this week: 'Black Adam,' rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

