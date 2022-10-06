New movies this week: See 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' and 'Amsterdam,' skip 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
Welcome to October, where there are obviously horror movies aplenty – including a returning icon – all-star period pieces and, yes, a crooning crocodile.

This weekend, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington lead David O. Russell's latest huge-cast extravaganza, Shawn Mendes is a singing reptile in a musical family comedy, Jamie Clayton plays the sadistic Pinhead in a Hulu revival of the 1980s "Hellraiser" franchise, and a Stephen King novella gets the Netflix treatment (with Donald Sutherland in tow).

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

Horror movie preview: Peep these 15 new film to prep for Halloween

If you love the thought of a Christian Bale and Taylor Swift team-up: 'Amsterdam'

Christian Bale (from left), Margot Robbie and John David Washington play best friends who met in World War I and get caught up in a conspiracy in the 1930s period comedy "Amsterdam."
Christian Bale (from left), Margot Robbie and John David Washington play best friends who met in World War I and get caught up in a conspiracy in the 1930s period comedy "Amsterdam."

Messy yet entertaining, this quirky whodunit/war movie/conspiracy thriller plays like a Coen brothers movie and has a ton of familiar faces. Bale and Washington are World War I vets in the 1930s looking into the death of a general when they become wanted for murder and reunite with their long-lost pal (Robbie), a mercurial nurse.

Where to watch: In theaters

Review: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie take an all-star cast to buoyant 'Amsterdam'

If you dig Shawn Mendes and/or musical animals: 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes) takes a bath in the musical family comedy "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile."
Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes) takes a bath in the musical family comedy "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile."

This story of a croc who communicates solely through song is for sure cheesy but also impossibly charming. With catchy songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("The Greatest Showman"), the comedy centers on Lyle and the positive effect he has on his adoptive family (including Constance Wu and Scoot McNairy) as well as a down-on-his-luck showman (Javier Bardem).

Where to watch: In theaters

'I swallowed abuse for so long': Constance Wu won't be silenced about 'Fresh Off the Boat'

If you're a sucker for creepy '80s horror villains: 'Hellraiser'

More stylish than the 1987 original and just as gnarly, the new "Hellraiser" stars Odessa A'zion as a young recovering addict who comes into possession of an ancient box with a number of magical configurations. She unlocks it and unfortunately summons a bunch of frightening beings who literally bring the pain. If nothing else, come for Clayton's unnervingly cool take on a classic big bad.

Where to watch: Hulu

If you like scares with your superheroes: 'Werewolf by Night'

Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) is a mysterious figure invited to a special hunt in Marvel's "Werewolf by Night," an homage to classic Universal monster movies.
Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) is a mysterious figure invited to a special hunt in Marvel's "Werewolf by Night," an homage to classic Universal monster movies.

Marvel has been getting in touch with its horror side lately, and this spooky special acts as a nifty Halloween treat. Gael Garcia Bernal stars as one of several monster hunters invited to a memorial for one of their own – which turns into a bloody night of survival. Come for the black-and-white homage to Universal creature features, stay for a comic-book fan favorite's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Where to watch: Disney+

If you enjoy ye olde coming-of-age film: 'Catherine Called Birdy'

Directed by Lena Dunham and based on the Karen Cushman book, the movie embraces a contemporary edge with its tale of a maturing girl rebelling against everyone and everything. Bella Ramsey ("Game of Thrones") plays the chippy daughter of an eccentric lord (Andrew Scott) who wants to marry her off to a rich guy. (Suffice it to say, she doesn't love that plan.)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Sharp Stick': Lena Dunham's letter to a sex columnist inspired 'hopeful' coming-of-age film

If you're a hardcore Stephen King aficionado: 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'

Jaeden Martell (left) stars as a boy who befriends a reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland) and is able to communicate with him via iPhone after the old man dies in "Mr. Harrigan's Phone."
Jaeden Martell (left) stars as a boy who befriends a reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland) and is able to communicate with him via iPhone after the old man dies in "Mr. Harrigan's Phone."

The adaptation of the horror master's novella is faithful to the source material though not exactly scary. That's OK, because the tale mines emotional depth exploring the relationship between a teenager (Jaeden Martell), the reclusive billionaire (Sutherland) he befriends, and the iPhone keeping them connected after the old man is six feet under.

Where to watch: Netflix

USA TODAY is starting a book club: Why we want to read Stephen King's 'Fairy Tale' with you

If you're a Mila Kunis completist: 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

In "Luckiest Girl Alive," Ani (Mila Kunis) works at a high-profile New York magazine but has to revisit a dark past when she's invited by a documentarian to tell her side of a shocking school incident.
In "Luckiest Girl Alive," Ani (Mila Kunis) works at a high-profile New York magazine but has to revisit a dark past when she's invited by a documentarian to tell her side of a shocking school incident.

Kunis stars in the angsty drama as a journalist with a big promotion and a wedding in her future, until her life is upended when a true-crime documentarian wants to chat about the violent school incident she's been running from for years. The reveals take way too long to unravel and the main character's past (told in flashback) is far more interesting than her grown-up present.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you still heart the late Kobe Bryant: 'The Redeem Team'

LeBron James (far left), Kobe Bryant and the rest of Team USA celebrate a win at the 2008 Olympics in the Netflix documentary "The Redeem Team."
LeBron James (far left), Kobe Bryant and the rest of Team USA celebrate a win at the 2008 Olympics in the Netflix documentary "The Redeem Team."

Even non-hoopsters can get into this engaging documentary about the USA men's basketball team and their run for gold at the 2008 Olympics. The movie chronicles American dominance for decades, the need to win again after 2004's underwhelming squad, and how the Bryant was at a turning point in his life when he teamed with the likes of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Where to watch: Netflix

Also on streaming

Letitia Wright (left) and Tamara Lawrance play sisters who only communicate with each other and craft a fantasy world to escape the reality of their own lives in "The Silent Twins."
Letitia Wright (left) and Tamara Lawrance play sisters who only communicate with each other and craft a fantasy world to escape the reality of their own lives in "The Silent Twins."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New films to see this week: 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,' 'Amsterdam'

