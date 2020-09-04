New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘Tenet’ in Theaters, ‘Mulan’ on Disney Plus, Charlie Kaufman on Netflix

This is the weekend American film fans have been waiting for with the release of a pair of the year’s biggest movies — Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Disney’s live-action version of “Mulan” — after considerable delay.

The fact that the two strategies for sharing these two movies with the public are so wildly different — Nolan insisted on releasing “Tenet” in theaters, while “Mulan” will test Disney Plus’ pricey new “Prime Access” model — shows the degree of turmoil and ingenuity within the industry, as studios do their best to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. Will audiences find these options safe (or affordable) enough at a time of social distancing and belt-tightening?

Meanwhile, independent distributors have more or less figured out how to deliver their titles — movies that didn’t cost hundreds of millions and therefore don’t rely on grabbing as many viewers as possible over a short span of time — directly to consumers, via various on demand platforms. This week’s new offerings include actor-comedian John Leguizamo’s directorial debut, competitive chess movie “Critical Thinking,” as well as a pair of documentaries from this year’s Sundance film festival: “Feels Good Man” and “The Mole Agent.”

Netflix offers up a Sundance prize winner in the form of “Cuties,” which caused controversy for its marketing before even being released, as well as the latest from writer-director Charlie Kaufman, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” Kaufman joins the ever-expanding list of auteurs who’ve embraced the creative freedom Netflix offers — but is that a good thing? The film is dividing critics, and will almost certainly polarize audiences as well.

Here’s a rundown of those films opening this week that Variety has covered, along with links to where you can watch them. Find more movies and TV shows to stream here.

New Releases in Theaters

Tenet (Christopher Nolan)

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Where to Find It: Available exclusively in theaters

That the film turns out to be more straightforward — however ornately presented — than our wildest speculation about it is quite disarming. Like “Inception,” which used the essential language of the heist film as an organizing structure for Nolan’s peculiar fixations of chronology and consciousness, “Tenet” tricks out the spy thriller with expanded science-fiction parameters to return to those pet themes. It plays best when it stops showing us its work and morphs into the fanciest James Bond romp you ever did see, complete with dizzy global location-hopping, car chases that slip and loop like spaghetti, and bespoke tailoring you actually want to reach into the screen and stroke. — Guy Lodge

Read the full review

Exclusive to Disney Plus

Mulan (Niki Caro)

Where to Find It: Available for $29.99 via Disney Plus Prime Access

“Mulan” is no mere remake. It’s simultaneously an homage to and an overhaul of the 1998 animated feature, a robust reimagining of that film’s original source, Yuefu folk song “The Ballad of Mulan,” and the somewhat dated cartoon it spawned. Every single shot of Caro’s “Mulan” is designed to impress, so much so that the film can be overwhelming to absorb — particularly on home screens. Storyboarded to within an inch of its life, then translated to screen with stunning energy and attention to detail, the film represents Hollywood’s most enthusiastic embrace of blockbuster Asian cinema tropes since “The Matrix” trilogy. — Peter Debruge

Read the full review

New Releases on Demand and in Select Theaters

The Argument (Robert Schwartzman)

Distributor: Gravitas Ventures

Where to Find It: Available via Amazon and video-on-demand services

The thing that might bring Stanford’s broken-record comedy too close to home is also its defining feature: Jack (Dan Fogler) and Lisa (Emma Bell) have a squabble, and rather than letting it go, or discussing it like adults, they both “wish we could redo this whole night so that you could see how wrong you are!” And so they proceed to re-create the conditions of their dispute, repeating the night ad nauseam until catharsis arrives. No, “The Argument” isn’t another mystical time-loop movie à la “Groundhog Day” or “Palm Springs” — no one’s trapped by supernatural forces, infinitely resetting until they get things right — but it’s not far off. — Peter Debruge

Read the full review