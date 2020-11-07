New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘Let Him Go,’ ‘Kindred,’ ‘Proxima’

As if sensing that the election would provide enough nail-biting excitement to last Americans for days, distributors have largely backed off the first weekend in November.

Focus Features is releasing a solid Kevin Costner-Diane Lane thriller with serious Red State appeal in “Let Him Go,” for those with access to theaters, and there are a number of backlogged festival movies picking this weekend to open: the best of them is “Proxima,” featuring Eva Green as a French astronaut preparing to leave her son behind for her first trip to space, though Toronto 2019 premiere “Jungleland” and Sundance oddity “Koko-di Koko-da” are solid options as well.

Genre fans have a few options, ranging from “Triggered” (a “Battle Royale”-esque survival game in which old friends must kill one another to survive) to “The Informer,” a movie that opened in theaters abroad way back in 2019, but brings some excitement to a tame frame. The standout of this summer’s Fantasia Film Festival, “The Dark and the Wicked” turns the director’s family farmhouse into an unnerving backdrop for horror-movie hijinks.

Netflix has traded low-grade Halloween movies for holiday-season filler (although technically, that began with last week’s “Holidate”), and they have plenty more lined up for the weeks ahead, including sequels to “The Princess Switch” and “The Christmas Chronicles.” For non-subscribers, Jeremy Piven stars in VOD-available “My Dad’s Christmas Date,” and teens may find distraction in “Middleton Christmas,” about a small-town holiday concert.

Here’s a rundown of those films opening this week that Variety has covered, along with links to where you can watch them. Find more movies and TV shows to stream here.

New Releases in Theaters

Jungleland (Max Winkler)

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Where to Find It: In theaters Nov. 6, followed by digital and VOD release Nov. 10

In “Jungleland,” Jack O’Connell and Charlie Hunnam have a very familiar movie-sibling dynamic, playing brothers respectively “good” and ne’er-do-well, tough guys in the brutal business of boxing who’ve been knocked around a bit too much by life in general. This may inevitably recall the fairly recent likes of “The Fighter” and “Warrior.” “Jungleland” isn’t as good as those films, but it’s good enough to make you wish it weren’t just so incredibly redolent of them. It’s the kind of enterprise that has everything but a single fresh idea, or even moment. — Dennis Harvey

Let Him Go (Thomas Bezucha)

Distributor: Focus Features

Where to Find It: In theaters now

“Let Him Go,” starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as an aging rancher couple out to rescue their grandson from a clan of varmint in-laws, is set in Big Sky Country about 50 years ago, and it’s like a family-values, homespun-nostalgia version of “The Searchers” crossed with “Midsommar” on the range. “Let Him Go” isn’t subtle, but as a genre film it’s original and shrewdly made, and Lane and Costner give it their all in a casual way that only pros this seasoned and gifted can. They turn the movie into an unlikely thing: a touchingly bone-weary romance steeped in vengeance. — Owen Gleiberman

New Releases on Demand and in Select Theaters

Acute Misfortune (Thomas M. Wright) CRITIC’S PICK

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures

Where to Find It: Available via Prime Video and other digital providers

An engrossing house-of-mirrors study of controversial Australian grunge artist Adam Cullen and the journalist tasked with profiling him, “Acute Misfortune” adds up to a haunting, format-flouting portrait-within-a-portrait of the art-world enfant terrible, as seen through the eyes of writer Erik Jensen. Like a less meta, Down Under “Adaptation,” the movie follows along as Cullen sinks his claws into his biographer the way the jovial serial killer did his hapless film crew in Belgian mock doc “Man Bites Dog.” — Peter Debruge

The Dark and the Wicked (Bryan Bertino)

Distributor: RLJE Films

Where to Find It: In theaters, digital platforms and on demand

The devil is in the details in “The Dark and the Wicked,” a horror film that teases out the evil presence descending on a grieving family on a Texas farm, with the same ambiguous, psychological heft of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw.” Bertino’s slender script translates into a low-humming, allusvie narrative (punctuated with occasional gore) of tingling terror. His evocation of a familiar, domestic world mysteriously sliding into chaos feels all the more blood-curdling because the protagonists’ distress and helplessness are emotionally relatable. — Maggie Lee

