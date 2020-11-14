New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘Freaky,’ ‘Fatman’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’

With coronavirus cases surging around the country, Friday the 13th might not be the time to test your luck in theaters — though that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from serving up an unusually enticing slate of fresh releases exclusively in cinemas. From body-swap slasher movie “Freaky” to Mel Gibson’s nutzo Santa satire “Fatman,” the week’s new releases will have some weighting the risks.

Meanwhile, the streamers have stepped up. Netflix has an especially strong week, debuting Oscar contender “Mank” (about the screenwriter responsible for “Citizen Kane”) in theaters a month before it hits the service. Subscribers can watch Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” featuring scenery-chewing turns from Glenn Close and Amy Adams, or catch the return of Italian acting legend Sophia Loren in “The Life Ahead” (a remake of the film “Madame Rosa,” which won a foreign language Oscar in 1978). Speaking of international Oscar contenders, Netflix also launched Spanish contender “The Endless Trench” and Austrian submission “What We Wanted.”

Other digital services are going gangbusters this week as well. Hulu serves up Greta Thunberg documentary “I Am Greta,” which shows the home life of the teenage environmental activist, while Apple TV Plus debuts Werner Herzog’s latest, “Fireball.” Wait a few weeks, and Apple subscribers can home-view the stunning new Irish animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” from the Oscar-nominated director of “The Secret of Kells” — or watch in now on the big screen, if it happens to be playing in your town.

Also on the family film front, a pair of kid-friendly fantasy movies warrant special attention for shaking things up on the casting front. Netflix holiday musical “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” features classic holiday appeal with a predominately Black cast, while “Come Away” toys with a scenario in which Peter Pan and Lewis Carroll’s Alice are not just siblings, but the product of a mixed-race marriage.

Finally, for those seeking an at-home art-house fix, the options are strong. “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding plays a gay man looking to reconnect with his native Vietnam in “Monsoon,” while lifetime best friends test the limits of the loyalty in Cannes-launched indie dramedy “The Climb.”

Here’s a rundown of those films opening this week that Variety has covered, along with links to where you can watch them. Find more movies and TV shows to stream here.

Exclusive to Netflix

Hillbilly Elegy (Ron Howard)

Where to Find It: Netflix

“Hillbilly Elegy,” an adaptation of J.D. Vance’s 2016 memoir, is about an extended family mired in dysfunction, though the reason the book became a bestseller is that it took us into the realm of something far more exotic than mere dysfunction. The movie is one of those dramas made by the Ron Howard who’s drawn, at least in theory, to edgy material. Hard drinking, domestic violence, suicide, all-around ornery viciousness. The movie is an American Gothic redneck soap opera, built to showcase the cussed flamboyance of characters played by Glenn Close and Amy Adams. — Owen Gleiberman

Read the full review

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (David E. Talbert)

Where to Find It: Netflix

After two decades of dreaming, Netflix has made Talbert’s musical a reality — the latest bauble in the streamer’s ever-expanding Christmas-movie catalog — and though the film foregrounds Black actors in nearly all its lead live-action roles, the audience needn’t be limited to one race. Talbert has crafted an upbeat eyeful, set in a Dickensian toy store where steampunk gizmos with shiny brass gears whistle and whirl and all but overwhelm the senses, to say nothing of the pinwheel pleasures of all those splendid, spinning faux-Victorian costumes. — Peter Debruge

Read the full review

The Life Ahead (Edoardo Ponti)

Where to Find It: Netflix

The last time most of us saw Sophia Loren on screen, we barely saw her at all: not just because her role in 2009’s “Nine” was so minor, but because that film was so enamored of the shimmery silver radiance of its stars that it often forgot to look at them directly. That’s not a failing of this fresh adaptation of Romain Gary’s popular novel “The Life Before Us.” That extraordinary face, regal and leonine as she heads into her mid-eighties, is so generously and adoringly cradled by the camera, it sometimes seems she has to be yanked out of scenes entirely for the narrative to progress. — Guy Lodge

Read the full review