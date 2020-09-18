New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘Antebellum,’ ‘The Nest,’ ‘The Devil All the Time’

Distributors keep changing their minds right up until the day before their movies are supposed to open in one of the wildest release eras in memory, making it nearly impossible for moviegoers to keep track of what’s opening when, and where, and how.

This week’s biggest theatrical opening is a Jim Caviezel movie called “Infidel,” although the distribution company Cloudburst Entertainment never responded to requests for review, so we couldn’t do our jobs on that one without driving to the nearest city where theaters are open, so investigate at your own risk.

Audiences willing to brave cinemas will find some reliable options in more limited theatrical release, including “Martha Marcy May Marlene” director Sean Durkin’s latest, “The Nest,” which is the sort of slow-burn psychological drama that benefits from your undivided attention. Meanwhile, for those seeking from-the-nest streaming options, Durkin’s longtime partner in crime, fellow Borderline filmmaker Antonio Campos, releases his latest, “The Devil All the Time,” starring Batman (Rob Pattinson) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in a violent noir-styled thriller.

In anticipation of the upcoming election, Focus releases “The Way We See It,” a look at the legacy of former White House photographer Pete Souza, who served under Barack Obama. Souza has become something of an Instagram star since that gig ended, firing back at Trump’s offenses with images from his archive representing how a president should behave. If a picture’s worth a thousand words, Souza’s photos put Trump’s tweets to shame.

But the movie of the week, as far as this critic is concerned, is Bush and Renz’s “Antebellum,” which Lionsgate had planned to release theatrically back in March, but has instead made available via streaming for $19.99. A social horror movie in the vein of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” the film turns the legacy of “Gone With the Wind” on its head, reexamining the legacy of racism from the point of view of a successful modern Black woman (Janelle Monaé).

Here’s a rundown of those films opening this week that Variety has covered, along with links to where you can watch them. Find more movies and TV shows to stream here.

New Releases in Theaters

The Nest (Sean Durkin)

Distributor: IFC Films

Where to Find It: Available exclusively in theaters

All work and no play makes Rory O’Hara a dull boy — which is to say, one can scarcely overlook the connections between Sean Durkin’s subtly unsettling second feature, “The Nest,” and Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” even if this is by far the more tedious of the two movies. While the obsessive dad Jude Law plays here doesn’t fly off the handle quite so spectacularly as Jack Nicholson did, the horror hits closer to home, since what’s haunting the O’Haras isn’t supernatural. Rather, this family’s unraveling, which likewise follows a big move to a spooky new abode, has more to do with all the baggage they’ve brought with them. — Peter Debruge

The Secrets We Keep (Yuval Adler)

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Where to Find It: In theaters now, with VOD release to follow on Oct. 16

Noomi Rapace stars as a European refugee appalled to realize her former uniformed persecutor now lives in the same American small town as she does. This “Death and the Maiden”-like suspense drama is neither fully convincing nor particularly original, its narrative running a course that feels somewhat predictable from the outset. But it’s still strong enough to be effective, particularly as a vehicle for Rapace and Joel Kinnaman (together again after “Child 44”). Adler, who co-scripted with Ryan Covington, lends sufficient fluidity to keep what’s essentially a three-character chamber piece from growing stagey, while evading the bombast that might have rendered this morality tale too heavy-handed. — Dennis Harvey

The Way I See It (Dawn Porter)

Distributor: Focus Features

Where to Find It: In select theaters now, with MSNBC premiere to follow on Oct. 9

Saving its political agenda for the end, this warm, softball profile of Pete Souza — who had the unusual honor of serving as official White House photographer for two presidents of opposite parties, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama — is told through a mix of voiceover, video footage and iconic stills from Souza’s copious photo archives. Souza trolls Trump so Obama doesn’t have to, and “The Way I See It” will get to that dimension of his personality in due time, but most of the documentary chooses to be less overtly partisan, celebrating the career of a photographer who played eyewitness to history, twice. — Peter Debruge

