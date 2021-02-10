7 Movies To Watch Before They Leave Netflix In February 2021

Netflix is colder than the Midwest in the middle of February, as the service cuts over two dozen movies throughout the month.

A few of these movies include “The Other Guys,” “GoodFellas” and “Easy A.” After losing “Mary Poppins Returns” last month, Netflix now loses “Saving Mr. Banks,” a movie about the production of “Mary Poppins.” If you wanted Poppins to stick around, I guess you should have mary’d it.

Below, I’ve compiled seven recommended movies to check out before they depart Netflix. I only included films that still haven’t left the service (since over a third of the month has already passed). “The Other Guys” departs Feb. 11, so you’ll have to act fast, or you’ll be forced to watch the other movies.

"GoodFellas" is leaving Netflix. (Photo: Warner Bros./"GoodFellas")

You can see the full list of February departures at the bottom of this article.

Premise: Adam McKay directed and co-wrote the screenplay for this detective comedy about two NYPD detectives who team up on a financial crimes case. As something of a parody of detective movies, “The Other Guys” intentionally makes the details of the existentially terrible financial crime boring while the duo gets into action-heavy and ridiculous hijinks. The bizarre disparity between the glory various detectives receive for their action-hero-prowess versus actually thwarting “evil” is the underlying theme.

Departure date: Feb. 11

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Premise: This revisionist Western takes place in 1892 with a U.S. Army troop tasked with escorting a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their home. The troop leader doesn’t want the mission, as the chief led an opposition force that killed his soldiers in a previous battle, but he takes the task under threat of a court-martial. The Army and the Cheyenne tribe members have an arduous journey that involves horrific ambushes and a joint struggle for survival.

Departure date: Feb. 14

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Premise: Paul Verhoeven directed this erotic thriller about a police detective who gets into a romantic relationship with the prime suspect in a murder, a crime novelist who wrote about sleeping with the victim. The murder involved repeated stabbing with an ice pick during sex. The suspect starts teasing the detective by acting like she did it, knowing that her toying actions alone can’t convict her.

“Basic Instinct” earned two Academy Award nominations for the 1993 ceremony: Best Original Score and Best Film Editing.

Departure date: Feb. 28

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Premise: In this teen coming-of-age comedy, a smart high schooler realizes she can sell her willingness to lie about sleeping with classmates who want more social acceptance in exchange for gift cards. She doesn’t have to actually sleep with anyone ― she can just go in a room with a classmate during a party, they can make fake sexual sounds, and then she gets paid. Upon learning about Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 novel “The Scarlet Letter” in class, the high schooler starts wearing a scarlet “A” on her clothes to embrace the double standard of ostracism she gets for presumably sleeping around, while the boys are considered heroes.

Departure date: Feb. 28

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Premise: Martin Scorsese directed and co-wrote the screenplay for this crime drama about a young man rising through the ranks of the mob. The luxuries that come with being in a successful mob make the violent lifestyle worthwhile. But as that success gets threatened, this lifestyle becomes more unsustainable.

“GoodFellas” earned six Academy Award nominations for the 1991 ceremony, including Best Picture. It won one Oscar in Best Supporting Actor for Joe Pesci.

Departure date: Feb. 28

Runtime: 2 hours, 26 minutes

Premise: This documentary focuses on the Los Angeles uprising in 1992. The film features archival footage stitched together with little comment to allow the viewer to get a sense of the moment. The archival footage includes the 1991 beating of Rodney King by a small cadre of police officers, the acquittal of the officers a little more than a year later, and the resulting protests that led to violence and chaos.

Departure date: Feb. 28

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Premise: This period drama tells the story of Walt Disney trying to court P.L. Travers, the author of the “Mary Poppins” children’s book, into allowing Disney to make a “Mary Poppins” movie. Travers offers many script suggestions before she’ll accept the offer ― many of them not so helpful. But through her pushbacks, Travers discovers that Walt interprets the stories as Poppins saving the children she cares for as a nanny when she intended Poppins’ true work to be saving the family’s jaded father.

“Saving Mr. Banks” earned one Academy Award nomination for the 2014 ceremony: Best Original Score.

Departure date: Feb. 28

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

All the movies leaving Netflix in February:

Feb. 4

“Erased” (2012)

Feb. 5

“Lila & Eve” (2015)

“Woody Woodpecker” (2017)

Feb. 7

“Don’t Knock Twice” (2016)

“Swiped” (2018)

Feb. 10

“A Bad Moms Christmas” (2017)

Feb. 11

“The Other Guys” (2010)

Feb. 14

“Alone in Berlin” (2016)

“Hostiles” (2017)

Feb. 20

“A Haunted House” (2013)

Feb. 21

“Trespass Against Us” (2016)

Feb. 24

“Dolphin Tale 2” (2014)

Feb. 26

“The Frozen Ground” (2013)

Feb. 28

“A Walk to Remember” (2002)

“Basic Instinct” (1992)

“Easy A” (2010)

“The Gift” (2015)

“GoodFellas” (1990)

“Gran Torino” (2008)

“Haywire” (2011)

“LA 92” (2017)

“Little Nicky” (2000)

“Retribution” (2015)

“Saving Mr. Banks” (2013)

“Sleepover” (2004)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.