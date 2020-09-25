Movies on TV this week: 'Psycho'; 'Lawrence of Arabia' and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 27 - Oct 3, 2020

Black Orpheus (1959) TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) MTV Thur. 1 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Dodsworth (1936) TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) SYFY Mon. 12:43 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) ENCORE Sun. 12:11 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon AMC Sat. 12:26 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director's Cut (1962) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) FREE Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Psycho (1960) IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Rosemary's Baby (1968) TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Shining (1980) SUND Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) OVA Sun. 9:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ENCORE Thur. 2:15 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:15 p.m.

La Strada (1954) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Street Scene (1931) TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) EPIX Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Titanic (1997) STARZ Thur. 6:41 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:01 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) SHOW Wed. 8 a.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) DISN Sun. 7 p.m. DISN Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) HIST Sat. 5 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) EPIX Tues. 2:10 p.m.

XXY (2007) TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

You Can't Take It With You (1938) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 27 - Oct 3, 2020

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Grandma's Boy (2006) ★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ SUND Mon. 7 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 27 - Oct 3, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 11 p.m. FREE Sat. 7:20 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 10:09 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:01 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:14 a.m. STARZ Thur. 10:51 a.m. STARZ Sat. 8:21 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ A Tues. 8 p.m. A Wed. 1:03 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Wed. 9 p.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ COM Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ COM Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 6 p.m.

Story continues

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ E Fri. 7 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ SYFY Wed. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 10 p.m. FREE Fri. 8:55 p.m. FREE Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ FREE Tues. Noon

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:43 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 6 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ FREE Thur. 5 p.m. FREE Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ FREE Mon. 12:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 11 a.m.

Coal Miner's Daughter (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 7 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ MTV Thur. 1 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:12 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ TMC Wed. 6:05 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ SYFY Mon. 12:43 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 6:12 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:33 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ HBO Wed. 3:55 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 4 p.m. BBCA Thur. 11:56 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 8:52 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:12 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:57 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 11:45 a.m. BBCA Sun. 6 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ SYFY Tues. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 1:31 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:25 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ FREE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ POP Tues. 1:40 a.m. SHOW Tues. 2:25 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ SUND Sun. 10:33 p.m. SUND Mon. 1 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. 12:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Sun. 8:35 a.m. E Mon. 12:55 p.m. LIFE Fri. 5 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 11 p.m. SYFY Mon. 3:16 p.m. SYFY Sat. 12:50 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 2:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Wed. Noon TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Wed. Noon

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:42 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 2:15 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:05 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 7 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2:58 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E Sun. 3:45 p.m. E Sun. 10:50 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Tues. 4:45 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Fri. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ DISNXD Sun. 4 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ HIST Sat. 2:26 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ TMC Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ OVA Tues. 10 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ STARZ Wed. 5:48 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. 2:53 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 12:33 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ FREE Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBCA Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:34 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBCA Sun. 1:45 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:31 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ SHOW Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Mon. Noon

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:20 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ OVA Sun. 9:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ TMC Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ E Sat. 11:30 a.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 9:25 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10 p.m. STARZ Fri. 1:19 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 11:36 a.m. STARZ Sun. 1:55 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 10:06 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:24 a.m. STARZ Sun. 4:19 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 2:15 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:23 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ OVA Mon. 11 p.m. OVA Tues. 7 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ STARZ Thur. 6:41 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:01 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ SHOW Wed. 8 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 7:10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 6:10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ DISN Sun. 8:40 p.m. DISN Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ DISN Sun. 7 p.m. DISN Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 12:59 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:05 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:42 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ HIST Sat. 5 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:10 p.m.

White Men Can't Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBCA Mon. 1:51 a.m.

You've Got Mail (1998) ★★ OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK'S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 27 - Oct 3, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian's boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster's honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Across the Wide Missouri (1951) ★★ Clark Gable, Ricardo Montalban. Trappers enter the uncharted lands of the Blackfoot Indians in their search for prized beaver pelts. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 9 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m. FREE Sat. 9:25 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 11 p.m. FREE Sat. 7:20 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer's block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:55 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:55 a.m. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Wed. 2 p.m.

Air (2015) Norman Reedus, Djimon Hounsou. When breathable air becomes nonexistent, two engineers must guard the remaining survivors who reside in a controlled state of suspended animation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:13 p.m.

Aladdin and the Death Lamp (2012) Darren Shahlavi, Kandyse McClure. Aladdin accidentally uncovers a magic lamp containing a genie that wants to take over the world. He must risk everything to get the evil Jinn back into the lamp before it is too late. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Alaska Lifeboat (1956) A medical ship stops at the village of Haines, Alaska. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor's clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Fri. 7:55 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator's daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:05 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker's quest to solve his parents' disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist's deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:09 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:01 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:14 a.m. STARZ Thur. 10:51 a.m. STARZ Sat. 8:21 p.m.

America's Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:45 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey's power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president's romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8:09 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 6 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sat. 8:29 a.m.

Amityville II: The Possession (1982) ★★ Burt Young, Rutanya Alda. A priest tries to exorcise a couple's oldest son in their Long Island home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Amor con amor se paga (1949) Antonio Badú, Marga López. Un hombre borracho lastima a su hermana cuando ella le reclama lo que gasta en alcohol y no atiende a su madre enferma. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Tues. 8:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:10 a.m.

El analfabeto (1960) Cantinflas, Lilia Prado. Un pobre analfabeto debe esforzarse por aprender a leer y ser digno de la fortuna que recibirá. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood's plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Sun. 9:59 a.m. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Anthropoid (2016) ★★ Cillian Murphy, Jamie Dornan. In December 1941, two Czech soldiers parachute into their occupied homeland to assassinate Nazi officer Reinhard Heydrich. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Fri. 4:18 a.m.

Antonia's Line (1995) ★★★ Willeke van Ammelrooy, Els Dottermans. A dying elderly woman recalls returning to her Dutch hometown after World War II. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. A Tues. 8 p.m. A Wed. 1:03 a.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew W. Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 a.m.

Arctic Fury (1949) ★★ Del Cambre, Eve Miller. Bears and other wildlife surround a doctor forced by a plane crash to travel on foot. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man's attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:10 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:38 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9:32 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) ★★★ Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston. Cops and convicts join forces to defend a barren police station from a vengeance-seeking street gang. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:04 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:25 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

At Home in Mitford (2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle's small town in hopes of alleviating writer's block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

At the Circus (1939) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A sly lawyer and a pair of carnies shoot a society matron out of a cannon and try to save a circus. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil's malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. COM Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his '60s nemesis, face off in the '90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. COM Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark's jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SYFY Sun. 6 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMT Mon. 2 a.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher. After ruining their friend's wedding gown, bridesmaids set out on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission degenerates into a night of booze, drugs and nightclubbing. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son's college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot's DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:28 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:24 p.m. STARZ Wed. 10:34 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Fri. 6:55 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Barcelona (1994) ★★★ Taylor Nichols, Chris Eigeman. Women and Cold War politics surround a U.S. sales rep and his Navy-officer cousin in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don't have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Beau Travail (1999) ★★★ Denis Lavant, Michel Subor. A member of the French Foreign Legion becomes jealous when a new recruit catches the commanding officer's eye. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Beautiful (2000) ★ Minnie Driver, Joey Lauren Adams. An impoverished young woman sacrifices everything in her quest for a beauty pageant title. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:13 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred's empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel's jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:09 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:08 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha's Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he's drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father's place as prisoner in a beast's castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sun. 6:30 a.m. E Sun. 11:05 a.m. E Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind's honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Fri. 2 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Wed. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 10 p.m. FREE Fri. 8:55 p.m. FREE Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:46 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HIST Sat. Noon

Beneath Us (2019) Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez. Undocumented workers are lured into a wealthy woman's home with the promise of work, only to discover the terrifying fate she has in store for them. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:36 p.m. STARZ Sat. 2:59 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend's home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who's about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it's too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 8:10 a.m. HBO Wed. 11:35 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Beyond the Law (2019) Johnny Messner, Steven Seagal. A former mobster turned businessman and a police detective must contend with a dirty ex-cop looking to bring the killer of his son to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 3:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

The Big Store (1941) ★★ The Marx Brothers, Tony Martin. Groucho, Chico and Harpo take over a department store whose owner has hired Groucho as bodyguard. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:33 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:08 p.m.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:01 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Bird of Paradise (1932) ★★ Dolores del Río, Joel McCrea. Yachtsmen drop anchor in Hawaii and meet a hula princess, bride of the Peli volcano. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son's future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Thur. Noon

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:13 p.m.

Black Girl (1966) ★★ Mbissine Thérèse Diop, Anne-Marie Jelinck. A Senegalese works as a maid in France for a couple who treat her as a slave. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord's associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:43 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 6:25 a.m.

Black Orpheus (1959) ★★★★ Breno Mello, Marpessa Dawn. Death follows a streetcar conductor and country girl during carnival in Rio de Janeiro. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther's mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 7 p.m. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Blackboard Jungle (1955) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Vic Morrow. A dedicated teacher attempts to restore order in an inner-city high school where teenage lawlessness has taken root. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland's Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what's real and what's not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:07 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m. A Tues. 12:30 p.m. A Tues. 11:04 p.m.

Blossoms in the Dust (1941) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. The story of Edna Gladney, founder of the Texas Children's Home and Aid Society of Fort Worth. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy's friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:05 p.m. STARZ Wed. 11:31 a.m. STARZ Wed. 8:07 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:50 a.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. SHOW Fri. 10 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías (1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity's redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 a.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sat. 5 a.m.

The Bounty (1984) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins. Mate Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny against his friend Lt. Bligh on an 18th-century voyage to Tahiti. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. Las acciones de Jason Bourne podrían provocar el posible fin de los programas secretos de inteligencia, por lo que un agente especializado huye con una investigador cuando sus vidas corren peligro. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president's secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBCA Fri. 6 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:20 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BRVO Sat. 11 a.m. BRVO Sat. 1 p.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer's spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend's maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 3:20 a.m.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, James Caan. An attempt to bring World War II to a rapid close nets disastrous results in this adaptation of Cornelius Ryan's book. (PG) 2 hrs. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:28 a.m. STARZ Thur. 3:09 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple's prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:53 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team's captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Tues. Noon MTV Tues. 6 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Anne Judson-Yager, Bree Turner. Two college cheerleaders form their own squad and prepare to compete against the varsity team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Tues. 2 p.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles. When her family moves across town, a teenager must win over the head cheerleader to make the squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Tues. 4 p.m.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) ★★ Christina Milian, Vanessa Born. A teenager clashes with a cheerleading captain while finding romance with the girl's brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. MTV Tues. 10 a.m.

Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights (1976) ★★ Li Hsiu Hsien, Betty Ting Pei. The martial artist falls in love with an actress and dies under mysterious circumstances. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Bruce Lee: The Man, the Myth (1977) ★★ Bruce Li, Unicorn Chan. The life and times of Bruce Lee, from his beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as a karate expert and movie star. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:10 a.m. CMAX Sat. 12:18 p.m.

Cañón recortado (1992) Pedro Fernández, Lina Santos. El líder de una banda criminal decide eliminar a un miembro de su organización, pues lo considera una amenaza porque sabe más de lo debido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull's evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that's fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who's trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 2:35 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:15 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:13 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one's money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress's haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Thur. 5 p.m. FREE Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Cat People (1942) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A New York architect marries a Serbian artist who turns into a black panther when aroused. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m.

Catwoman (2004) ★ Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt. Patience trabaja para una empresa de cosméticos y escucha una conversación secreta sobre un nuevo producto. Por ese motivo, sus jefes casi la matan, pero vuelve con fuerza y habilidades sobrehumanas en forma de Gatúbela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Mon. 12:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Charlie's Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:07 a.m. STARZ Sun. 4:57 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

The Cheerleader Murders (2016) Samantha Boscarino, Tessie Santiago. A cheerleader loses her sister and father to her town's curse. She thinks the darkness has moved on until two of her fellow cheerleaders are kidnapped. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Child's Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she's paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:12 a.m.

Cinco de Chocolate y Uno de Fresa (1968) Angélica María, Enrique Rambal. Una novicia come unos hongos especiales y cambia de personalidad actuando como una alocada joven sicodélica. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:22 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Sat. 11 a.m.

Clockers (1995) ★★ Harvey Keitel, John Turturro. A Brooklyn man confesses to a drug dealer's murder, but a veteran detective instead harasses the suspect's crack-dealer brother. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:15 a.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Sun. 6 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri'chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Sun. 3 p.m. VH1 Wed. 3 p.m.

Coal Miner's Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Cokeville Miracle (2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:50 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman's quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sat. 10 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman's torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:35 a.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 7 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Conjuring (2013) ★★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. BBCA Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister's mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Mon. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law's debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Corn Is Green (1945) ★★★ Bette Davis, John Dall. A spinster schoolteacher tries to cultivate a gifted student among illiterate miners in 1890s Wales. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The Corruptor (1999) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mark Wahlberg. Un oficial blanco tiene como pareja a un policía asiático durante una guerra de pandillas en el Chinatown, Nueva York. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Sun. 10:45 a.m. SHOW Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. FREE Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Crank: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Tues. 2 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed's son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau. Five Stephen King tales inspired by 1950s comic books include a nagged professor and a tycoon with cockroaches. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 5:29 a.m. AMC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee's. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Cuando Regrese Mamá (1959) Ofelia Montesco, María Duval. En las vísperas de Navidad, un fatal accidente que sufre una pobre viuda deja huérfanos a sus seis hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:50 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent's death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. MTV Thur. 1 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:10 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:25 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Sun. 3 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:12 p.m.

A Day at the Races (1937) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Chico Marx. Doctor Hugo Hackenbush, Tony, and Stuffy upset a sanitorium, orchestra pit, water carnival and steeplechase. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

De pulquero a millonario (1982) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un líder marxista, hijo de la pobreza, amigo de sus amigos y enemigo del trabajo, de súbito se convierte en millonario. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Deadly Sorority (2017) Greer Grammer, Chloe Babcook. Best friends Samantha and Kristina go their separate ways when Kristina gets into the hottest sorority on campus. The nightmare begins when Kristina is murdered and Samantha becomes the next target of the campus killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Death Warrant (1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media's attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

The Decks Ran Red (1958) ★★ James Mason, Dorothy Dandridge. The new captain of an old freighter suppresses a mutiny and the cook's wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Deerskin (2019) Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Sat. 1:55 a.m.

Defendor (2009) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Kat Dennings. An everyday guy believes he is a superhero and befriends a teenager while seeing a psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Defiant Ones (1958) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Sidney Poitier. Two men of different races, who hate each other, escape from a chain gang shackled together. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Deranged Granny (2020) Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti. A psychotic woman goes to murderous lengths to protect her relationship with her new grandchildren. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Deseada (1949) Dolores del Río, Jorge Mistral. Un hombre llega a una aldea para casarse con una muchacha, pero al conocer a la hermana de la novia, se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Destry Rides Again (1939) ★★★ James Stewart, Marlene Dietrich. Deputy sheriff Destry tames the town of Bottle Neck, including saloon singer Frenchy. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m. VH1 Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor's teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year's Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Mon. 3 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Dodsworth (1936) ★★★★ Walter Huston, Ruth Chatterton. An industrialist and his frivolous wife retire to Europe, where their marriage ends. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

A Dog's Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan's young granddaughter. When CJ's mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Don't Make Waves (1967) ★★ Tony Curtis, Claudia Cardinale. A reckless beauty runs a tourist off the road, then brings him to her lover's Malibu beach house. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Dondi (1961) ★ David Janssen, David Kory. An Italian war orphan stows away on a troop ship bound for New York, where he finds his GI buddy. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:55 a.m.

Doppelganger (1993) ★★ Drew Barrymore, George Newbern. A Los Angeles writer discovers his new roommate and lover is on the run from her evil ghostly double. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Double Dynamite (1951) ★★ Frank Sinatra, Jane Russell. A bank teller's reward for saving a bookie's life reflects a shortage on his teller girlfriend's shift. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 10:43 a.m.

Dracula (1931) ★★★ Bela Lugosi, Edward Van Sloan. A real-estate man visits the Transylvania castle of a 500-year-old vampire. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Dracula 2000 (2000) ★ Christopher Plummer, Gerard Butler. A London antiques dealer travels to New Orleans to save his estranged daughter from his nemesis, Count Dracula. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks. Square Sgt. Joe Friday and his hip new sidekick nab a pagan televangelist in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Driven to Abstraction (2019) Two women become caught up in a multimillion dollar art scam. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KVCR Sat. 10 p.m.

Dropa (2019) David Matranga, Jason Douglas. A government assassin comes out of retirement to track down a dangerous extraterrestrial. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter's dream girl cross country. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. COM Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Durazo, la verdadera historia (1988) Sergio Bustamante, Hugo Stiglitz. La vida de Arturo el Negro Durazo, un corrupto exjefe de la Policía mexicana que se convirtió en general. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Dying to Be a Cheerleader (2020) Ashlynn Yennie, Dominique Booth. A high school student becomes a murder suspect when a cheerleader is found dead in the gym showers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy's close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Mon. 12:43 p.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland's Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion's emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father's honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:55 p.m.

Earth to Echo (2014) ★★ Brian ``Astro'' Bradley, Teo Halm. Youngsters investigate the source of strange, encoded messages on their cell phones and discover a stranded mechanical alien who desperately needs their help. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:34 a.m.

Edge of Darkness (2010) ★★ Mel Gibson, Ray Winstone. Mientras el detective Thomas Craven está investigando la muerte de su hija, descubre una conspiración corporativa junto con una confabulación gubernamental que llama la atención de un agente cuyo trabajo es limpiar las evidencias. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor's unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:12 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:33 p.m.

8MM (1999) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix. A widow hires a man to identify a teen killed in a snuff film that was stashed in her husband's safe. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 1:20 a.m.

Emma (1996) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Northam. Things keep getting worse after a young matchmaker finds a mate for a simple young woman in rural 1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Thur. 8:45 a.m. HBO Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man's private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count's fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 3:55 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend's invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall's mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who'll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client's health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBCA Thur. 4 p.m. BBCA Thur. 11:56 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that's part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 11 p.m.

Evelyn X Evelyn (2019) Natalie Paul. A couple mourn the loss of their child. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:52 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 12:26 p.m.

Executive Suite (1954) ★★★ William Holden, June Allyson. Four VPs and a junior executive jockey for power in a company run by the founder's daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D'Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 9:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 9:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon

Eye for an Eye (1996) ★★ Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland. A slain girl's mother considers vigilantism after police and the courts botch the case against the killer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:24 a.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. IFC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal (2008) Jenna Dewan, Ashley Benson. The new cheerleading coach at a high school is asked to resign by administrators after she tries to rein in five cheerleaders engaging in scandalous behavior. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Falling for Look Lodge (2020) Clark Backo, Jonathan Keltz. Romance blossoms between a young woman and a workaholic hotel guest as she helps him plan his sister's wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend's parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. WE Wed. 7 p.m. WE Wed. 9:30 p.m. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:25 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:07 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman's kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world's population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 3:10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Thur. 8:52 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:12 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:57 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Feast of Love (2007) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Greg Kinnear. The love lives of several people intersect after Chloe moves to an Oregon town and takes a job in a coffee shop. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:49 a.m.

Fences (2016) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Viola Davis. Now working as a garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, a former baseball star creates tension in his family when he squashes his son's chance to meet a college football recruiter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 10 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull's peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Ferocious Planet (2011) ★★★ Joe Flanigan, John Rhys-Davies. An experimental machine transports a group of people to a new dimension filled with predatory alien creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Thur. 2 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Sun. 9 a.m. SHOW Thur. 9 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson's ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Rosi (2017) Rosi chooses to celebrate her quinceañera in Havana after her grandfather is denied a visa. (NR) 28 mins. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan's Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:58 a.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:40 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn't refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sun. 11:45 a.m. BBCA Sun. 6 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:34 p.m. STARZ Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family's general store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Sun. 1:10 p.m. E Sun. Noon

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:30 a.m. SHOW Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball's notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. VH1 Wed. 6 p.m.

The Fountainhead (1949) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Patricia Neal. When a rogue architect learns his designs have been changed by the company that hired him, he goes to drastic measures to protect his ideals. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street's Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. VH1 Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Freelancers (2012) ★ Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker. The son of a fallen police officer joins the NYPD, where he falls in with his father's former partner and a band of rogue cops. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sun. 5 a.m.

The French Connection (1971) ★★★★ Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective Popeye Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:11 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Tues. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 1:31 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepherd, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason's hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Wed. 9:29 a.m. SYFY Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees' son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Tues. 1:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:29 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:15 a.m. SYFY Wed. 7:30 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he's turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Thur. 10:01 a.m.

From Straight A's to XXX (2017) Haley Pullos, Judd Nelson. A college student endures cyberbullying and even death threats when it is revealed that she has chosen to become a porn star under a pseudonym to pay off her sizable tuition expenses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sun. 7:25 p.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sun. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple's weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak's disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:08 a.m. STARZ Sat. 4:26 p.m.

Los gemelos alborotados (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Un hermano gemelo que fue perdido desde niño reaparece y causa gran confusión en el pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TBS Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other's father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 12:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

A Girl From Mogadishu (2019) Aja Naomi King, Barkhad Abdi. Ifrah Ahmed wages a campaign to end female genital mutilation after fleeing war-torn Somalia in 2006. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Girl He Left Behind (1956) ★★ Tab Hunter, Natalie Wood. A spoiled Army draftee feigns ineptitude to gain a discharge and get back to his sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

A Girl in Every Port (1952) ★★ Groucho Marx, Marie Wilson. Two misfit sailors try to swap a bum racehorse for its speedy twin, owned by a carhop. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Glitter (2001) ★ Mariah Carey, Max Beesley. A singer develops a volatile relationship with the disc jockey who opened the door to her success. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare's birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. FREE Sun. 12:53 p.m. FREE Mon. Noon

The Go-Go's (2020) The Go-Go's become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 a.m.

Go West (1940) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Chico Marx. Marx Brothers Groucho, Chico and Harpo ride a stagecoach, have a train chase and fool around in a saloon. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity's existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:53 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father's drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 3:15 a.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. POP Tues. 1:40 a.m. SHOW Tues. 2:25 p.m.

The Good Witch (2008) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman moves into a supposedly haunted house and changes the lives of the townspeople. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 3 p.m.

The Good Witch's Charm (2012) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. Newly appointed Mayor Cassie Nightingale deals with a string of mysterious crimes in her small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Good Witch's Destiny (2013) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. As Cassie's birthday approaches, Lori discovers disturbing parallels between Cassie and her great aunt, who disappeared years before on her birthday. When signs of a curse appear, Cassie conjures up a little magic to make things right again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Good Witch's Family (2011) ★★ Catherine Bell, Noah Cappe. Trouble plagues a witch and other townspeople when her long-lost cousin appears. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Good Witch's Garden (2009) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman faces a threat from a stranger who claims to have legal ownership of her house. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HMM Sat. 11 a.m.

The Good Witch's Gift (2010) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A criminal threatens the Christmas Eve wedding of an enchanting witch and a police chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sat. 1 p.m.

The Good Witch's Wonder (2014) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. While planning her stepson's wedding, Cassie Nightingale also tries to uncover the truth behind missing auction items. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Grandma's Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:34 a.m. STARZ Mon. 10:25 a.m. STARZ Mon. 4:28 p.m.

The Green-Eyed Blonde (1957) ★★ Susan Oliver, Tommie Moore. A tempestuous teenager winds up involved with two homicide charges before fate waves its tragic wand for her. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Sun. 10:33 p.m. SUND Mon. 1 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. 12:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:31 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:02 p.m. STARZ Mon. 2:52 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, Robert Young. A Boston aristocrat recalls falling in love with a copywriter in 1920s New York. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter's chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon AMC Sat. 12:26 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike's 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he's going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Fri. Noon

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 2 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. Noon

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis' patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers' childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:27 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 7:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Hang 'Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:07 p.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:43 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:36 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 1 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family's pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season's biggest wedding. Much to Sarah's surprise, the bride's brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

The Haunting (1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

He's Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Sun. 5:45 p.m. E Sun. 8:15 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer's disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital's new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. ENCORE Sun. 10:47 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:29 a.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Mon. Noon

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sun. 8:35 a.m. E Mon. 12:55 p.m. LIFE Fri. 5 p.m.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world's top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 7 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Thur. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 5:10 p.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:11 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:46 a.m.

Home of the Brave (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel. Three soldiers, including a doctor, have difficulty adjusting to life at home following a long and difficult tour of duty in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:17 p.m.

Honeysuckle Rose (1980) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Dyan Cannon. A country singer loves his wife, drinks too much and fools around with his ex-partner's daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SYFY Sun. 11 p.m. SYFY Mon. 3:16 p.m. SYFY Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband's infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife's life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it's never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man's adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner's enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:45 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world's most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter's 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Thur. 7 p.m. FREE Fri. 5:10 p.m. DISN Fri. 8 p.m. DISN Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:53 p.m. LOGO Thur. 10:49 p.m.

The House on Carroll Street (1988) ★★ Kelly McGillis, Jeff Daniels. An FBI agent and a blacklisted writer catch a U.S. senator smuggling Nazis into 1950s New York. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:45 a.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1959) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town's sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 3:55 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Sat. 3 p.m. BRVO Sat. 5:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan's future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. NICK Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Humoresque (1946) ★★★ Joan Crawford, John Garfield. A married socialite falls tragically in love with a classical violinist. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:55 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive's attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident's live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 a.m.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

I Think We're Alone Now (2018) Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning. After a catastrophe destroys most of humanity, a recluse lives in his small, empty town, content with the utopia he's methodically created for himself -- until an interloper disrupts his solitude. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:25 a.m. STARZ Sat. 6:38 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein's creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:45 a.m.

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2003) ★★ Clive Owen, Charlotte Rampling. A man returns to London and seeks revenge against the gangster who killed his brother. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat's adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:22 a.m.

Identity Theft of a Cheerleader (2019) Maiara Walsh, Karis Cameron. A woman in her 30s steals the identity of a high school cheerleader. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Thur. 2 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth's major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world's population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Inflation (1942) Edward Arnold, Esther Williams. Adolf Hitler and the devil develop a plot to destroy the U.S. economy. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Inherit the Viper (2019) Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva. For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn't just their family business -- it's their only means of survival. But when a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal as he tries to quit the life for good. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:50 p.m. CMAX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Inside Moves (1980) ★★★ John Savage, David Morse. A man paralyzed by a suicide attempt meets an injured basketball player and other regulars at a bar. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018) ★★ Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell. Parapsychologist Elise Rainier and her team travel to Five Keys, N.M., to investigate a claim of a haunting in her childhood home. She must soon confront and destroy her greatest fear -- the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 10:30 a.m.

International Falls (2019) Rachael Harris, Matthew Glave. A woman who dreams of becoming a comic meets a washed up and burned out comedian in a small snowbound border town. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 6:50 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Invasion of the Neptune Men (1961) ★ Sonny Chiba, Shinjirô Ehara. Inept invaders from Neptune are thwarted by a superhero and a team of Japanese kids wearing micro shorts. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Fri. 5:17 a.m.

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Island in the Sun (1957) ★★ Harry Belafonte, James Mason. A planter runs for office against a labor leader in the British West Indies. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. En el año 2019, un mercenario persigue a dos clones que escaparon de unas instalaciones de investigación tras descubrir su verdadero destino. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Mon. 1 a.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Iverson (2014) Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:30 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

J.L. Family Ranch (2016) Jon Voight, Teri Polo. Veteran rancher John Landsburg faces federal bureaucracy when his old enemy, Tap Peterson, falsifies documents and alleges that Landsburg doesn't own his family ranch. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock 'n' roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) ★ Jon D. LeMay, Kari Keegan. Slasher Jason survives a SWAT team attack and returns to destroy all blood kin, who are his only mortal threat. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Fri. 12:58 p.m. SYFY Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Jason X (2002) ★ Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder. The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Thur. 10:55 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Thur. 5:15 p.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man's new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Thur. 3:15 p.m. SYFY Fri. 11:30 a.m.

JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift (2020) Jon Voight, Teri Polo. When Henry proposes, it looks like Rebecca will finally get her fairy tale ending -- until her daughter invites a visitor from her past that changes the Petersons and Landsburgs forever. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Joe (2013) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan. The rough-hewn boss of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member of his team from an abusive father. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 a.m.

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) John Lewis. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) fights for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. CNN Sun. 6 p.m. CNN Sun. 9 p.m. CNN Sat. 7 p.m. CNN Sat. 10 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 5 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 4:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table's protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world's most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:35 p.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:57 p.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America's youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:38 a.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child's famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

June in January (2014) Brooke D'Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:42 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that's about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian's life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 p.m. HBO Tues. 7:57 a.m. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Key Largo (1948) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Killer Mountain (2011) ★★ Aaron Douglas, Paul Campbell. A wealthy man hires a professional mountaineer and scientists to find missing climbers in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Killer Prom (2020) Yvonne Zima, Mark Lutz. After losing her mom in an accident, a teen and her father welcome a distant cousin named Sienna into their household. Hoping to claim the family as her own, the psychopathic Sienna hatches a devious plan to recreate the prom she never experienced. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:15 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:05 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMAX Wed. 7 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Knuckle City (2019) Bongile Mantsai, Sivuyile Ngesi. A fading boxer's quest for redemption endangers himself and his family. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) ★★★ Voices of Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson. Animated. Young Kubo leads a quiet life in a small village until a spirit from the past renews an age-old vendetta, plunging him into a search for his father's magical armor to survive. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lafayette Escadrille (1958) ★★ Tab Hunter, Etchika Choureau. An American loves a Paris streetwalker while flying for France in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend's marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Mon. 9 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin's wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:23 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Last House on the Left (1972) ★★ Sandra Cassel, Lucy Grantham. Parents torture the sadists who kidnapped, raped and murdered their daughter and her friend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Last of Mrs. Cheyney (1937) ★★ Joan Crawford, William Powell. A jewel thief and her partner corner British aristocrats on a country weekend. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director's Cut (1962) ★★★★ Peter O'Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBCA Thur. 7 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2:58 a.m.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) ★★ Kate Hodge, Viggo Mortensen. Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists driving from Los Angeles to Florida. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Sun. 3:45 p.m. E Sun. 10:50 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:36 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Let's Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man's life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare's Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Mon. 7 a.m.

Lifechanger (2018) Lora Burke, Jack Foley. A murderous shape shifter sheds blood to make things right with the woman he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Lightning Strikes Twice (1951) ★★ Ruth Roman, Richard Todd. An actress staying at a Texas dude ranch loves a man suspected of killing his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:40 a.m. EPIX Sat. Noon EPIX Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil' Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins' birthday, Greg Focker's moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. COM Sat. 7 p.m.

Little Giants (1994) ★★ Rick Moranis, Ed O'Neill. A man leads a group of misfits into competition against his brother's successful youth football team. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Thur. 7 a.m.

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Martin Sheen. A lone 13-year-old resorts to murder to protect her haven from prying adults who wonder where her father is. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman's purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:34 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss's money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:53 a.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:05 a.m.

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) ★★★★ Melissa George, Ed Speleers. Five mountaineers stumble into a vicious kidnapping scheme after they rescue a child they find buried alive in the Scottish Highlands. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Sat. 10:10 a.m. CMAX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. COM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Mon. 7 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sun. 6 p.m.

Love Me if You Dare (2003) ★★ Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. Close childhood friends continuously dare each other to pull pranks in a twisted game of one-upmanship. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex's guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter's pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father's annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family's pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Madame Curie (1943) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. After a laboratory courtship, the Polish scientist and her French husband discover radium in 1898. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Madea's Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan's upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 4:15 p.m. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 1 p.m. SHOW Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Magic Mike XXL (2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:35 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A Tues. 5 p.m. HIST Sat. 8 p.m. HIST Sun. 12:03 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 2:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator's son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Marooned (1969) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Richard Crenna. Oscar-winning special effects highlight this story about efforts to rescue three astronauts stranded in space. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Marshall (2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a Black chauffeur whose employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:45 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark's All Around the Town (2002) ★★ Nastassja Kinski, Kim Schraner. A collegian with multiple personalities is accused of murdering a handsome English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark's Haven't We Met Before? (2002) ★★ Anthony Lemke, Page Fletcher. Believing a law student killed him in a previous life, a man in a mental institution seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Mon. Noon

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Sat. 8 p.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam (2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Los matones del Norte (1985) Armando Silvestre, Pedro Infante Jr. Un grupo de desalmados siembra el terror en cada pueblo que visita, hasta que llegan a un pueblo donde alguien los enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer's wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Tras escapar del laberinto, Thomas y sus compañeros llegan a un recinto militar donde hay otros chicos rescatados y en el que les prometen ayuda. Sin embargo, Thomas percibe que algo sospechoso está ocurriendo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father's funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. NICK Sun. 6 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K's younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind's future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SUND Mon. 9 p.m. SUND Tues. 1:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:49 a.m. STARZ Thur. 1:11 p.m.

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Sun. 3 a.m.

Mi Desconocida Esposa (1958) Silvia Pinal, Rafael Bertrand. Un hombre contrata a una mujer con un niño para que se haga pasar por su familia y la madre de éste lo crea estable. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Middle of Nowhere (2012) ★★★ Emayatzy Corinealdi, David Oyelowo. A med student considers leaving her long-imprisoned husband for a charming bus driver. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city's military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:15 p.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Baby (1941) ★★ Priscilla Lane, Ronald Reagan. An heiress will lose her pianist boyfriend if she keeps her $1 million windfall. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Fri. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization's name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sun. 4:53 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths' assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Sat. 6 p.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. SUND Tues. 4 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. DISNXD Sun. 4 p.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker, retreats to her family's quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer's decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Mon. 10:50 p.m. WGN Sat. 6 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. William Wyler's Oscar-winning classic about the tensions faced by a family of hard-working Brits in war-torn England. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Mrs. Parkington (1944) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. The matriarch of a family facing ruin recalls how she and her husband built an American empire. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

La mujer legítima (1947) Sara Guash, Isabel Corona. Un hombre casado conoce a una mujer y se convierten en amantes. Cuando su esposa muere, intenta llevarla a vivir con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Thur. Noon

My American Cousin (1985) ★★★ Margaret Langrick, John Wildman. Summer-of-'59 boredom ends for a British Columbia girl when her handsome cousin arrives in a red Cadillac. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. DISN Sun. 12:15 p.m. DISN Mon. 9:55 a.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

My Week With Marilyn (2011) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne. A production assistant introduces Marilyn Monroe to the pleasures of the British countryside during the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m.

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea (2006) Gable Carr, Patrick Casey. College students take a chaotic cruise on a ship containing a priceless stolen jewel. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Necessary Roughness (1991) ★★ Scott Bakula, Héctor Elizondo. An over-30 ex-quarterback gets to play as a freshman on a wild-card team at a Texas college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Chico and Harpo go to Italy and bring opera and its patrons down to their level. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Night Life in Chicago (1948) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The many restaurants, theaters, nightclubs and hotels in Chicago. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. FREE Fri. 7:15 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara. Teens struggle to stay awake when a razor-gloved killer invades their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

No Escape Room (2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town's escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:31 a.m.

No Good Deed (2002) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Milla Jovovich. Three thieves hold a policeman hostage, as they plot to steal $10 million from a bank. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:42 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Northwest Passage (1940) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Robert Young. A Harvard man and his Colonial friend join Rogers' Rangers in upstate New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Not So Dumb (1930) ★ Marion Davies, Elliott Nugent. Chaos reigns at a party thrown by a young businessman's outspoken fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Now, Voyager (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. VH1 Mon. 3 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. Noon

The Omen (1976) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lee Remick. A U.S. diplomat and his wife adopt the infant Damien in Rome, then find out he's the Antichrist. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:47 a.m.

On an Island With You (1948) ★★ Esther Williams, Peter Lawford. A Navy pilot kidnaps an aquatic movie star and flies her to a private island. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. SHOW Sun. 6 p.m.

Once Upon a Crime (1992) ★ John Candy, James Belushi. Taking a lost dachshund from Rome to Monte Carlo drags various people into a mixed-up case of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Fri. 7:07 a.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

The Onion Movie (2008) Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Seagal. Hilarity ensues when a veteran anchorman refuses to adhere to corporate standards. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:18 a.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:39 a.m.

Orpheus (1950) ★★★ Jean Marais, María Casares. A Left Bank poet loves a princess who rides with motorcycle messengers of death. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Our Daily Bread (1934) ★★★ Karen Morley, Tom Keene. Midwesterners turn their farm into a Depression commune and are hit by a drought. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters' carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Our Miss Brooks (1956) ★★ Eve Arden, Gale Gordon. She teaches English, flusters the principal and flirts with a colleague. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Our Modern Maidens (1929) ★★ Joan Crawford, Rod La Rocque. Silent. A flapper charms a diplomat to get her fiance a job, while he starts a relationship with her best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman's wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter's mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 6 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HIST Sat. 2:26 p.m.

The Pallbearer (1996) ★★ David Schwimmer, Gwyneth Paltrow. A guy in his 20s has a fling with an older woman while wooing a girl he liked in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SHOW Sun. 3 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Fri. 5:55 p.m.

A Passage to India (1984) ★★★ Judy Davis, Peggy Ashcroft. Adela Quested and Mrs. Moore tour 1920s India with a native doctor. (PG) 2 hrs. 43 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man's brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. OVA Tues. 10 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Pecado de amor (1961) Sara Montiel, Terence Hill. Una artista se enamora de un político casado, y cuando es acusada de asesinato, la esposa de éste adopta a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The People Under the Stairs (1991) ★★ Brandon Adams, Everett McGill. Hoping to find a fortune in gold, a boy instead discovers the horrific secrets lurking inside the home of two murderous siblings. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Sun. 5:26 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:40 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who's now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family's life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SUND Sun. 3 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 11 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Phonies Beware! (1956) Narrated by Bob Hite. The FDA investigates claims that a drug, Elixirex, can cure almost any ailment. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Pieces of April (2003) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Patricia Clarkson. Chaos reigns when a young woman invites her estranged family to her apartment for the first Thanksgiving dinner she has ever cooked. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:50 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer's most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard's ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:48 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Sun. 2:53 p.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Practical Magic (1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo'Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 4:01 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:33 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger's last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:31 p.m. STARZ Mon. 6:56 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice (1940) ★★★ Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier. The arrival of wealthy bachelors in town causes an uproar when families with single daughters aggressively seek engagements, including the Bennet family, with five eligible daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Prince and the Pauper (1937) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Claude Rains. An adventurer saves the day after Tudor Prince Edward and a look-alike trade places. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 9:55 p.m. FREE Mon. 7 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sun. 10:12 a.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Private School (1983) ★ Phoebe Cates, Matthew Modine. Two girls at a fancy academy compete for intimacy with the same boy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman's life turns into a living nightmare when her son's behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind's origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Wed. 12:55 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. La atracción mutua entre un mediador de rehenes y la esposa de la víctima complica el objetivo de lograr su liberación. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Pumpkin Pie Wars (2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Queen (1968) ★★★ Jack Doroshow, Andy Warhol. Filmmaker Frank Simon goes behind the scenes of the 1967 Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant in New York City. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

¡Quiero Vivir Mi Vida! (1972) Rodolfo de Anda, Angélica María. Un joven no quiere casarse con la rica mujer que le elige su padre pues se ha enamorado de una bella joven. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:10 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:57 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Rabbit Hole (2010) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Aaron Eckhart. A man and his wife begin to pull apart as they try various ways to cope with the accidental death of their young son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBCA Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:34 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sun. 1:45 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:31 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:25 a.m. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Redcon-1 (2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Religulous (2008) ★★ Bill Maher. Comic Bill Maher visits Jerusalem, Vatican City and other religious destinations to question believers about their different faiths. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:11 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:11 p.m.

Rent (2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York's East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8:05 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:34 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 9:23 a.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Thur. 9:11 a.m.

ReWilding Kernwood (2020) Jean Aspen and Tom Irons dismantle their home in Alaska and carefully restore the site to keep the wilderness intact. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVCR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Richard Jewell (2019) ★★★ Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell's own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend's missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Ring of Fire (1961) ★★ David Janssen, Joyce Taylor. Two hoodlums and a bad girl take a deputy sheriff hostage, followed by a forest fire. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Mon. 3 p.m. FREE Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist's quest to find a cure for Alzheimer's disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man's dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Sun. 2 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. Noon OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:17 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:36 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky's plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world's reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Örökbefogadás (1975) ★★★ Kati Berek, Laszlo Szabo. An unusual relationship develops between a lonely, middle-aged widow and a young girl from a children's home. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:50 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:23 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:18 p.m.

Rosemary's Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman's husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FS1 Fri. 5 p.m.

Rumor Has It ... (2005) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner. A woman sets out to find the truth after learning that the movie The Graduate may have been based on her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. A Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Un policía de Los Ángeles y su pareja buscan pistas sobre el acto terrorista que ocurrió en la embajada de los EE. UU. en Hong Kong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m.

RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee (2018) Sandra Lee, Kimber Lee. Celebrity TV chef Sandra Lee is stunned after her routine annual mammogram delivers a breast cancer diagnosis. (NR) 39 mins. HBO Thur. 8:05 a.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Safari Drums (1953) ★ Johnny Sheffield, Douglas Kennedy. Bomba the jungle boy guides a film crew whose members include a killer. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Mon. Noon

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:24 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:47 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O'Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:15 a.m.

School Daze (1988) ★★ Larry Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito. Musical numbers underscore Spike Lee's account of tensions erupting among the student body at an all-black university. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 2 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it's never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) Carrie Wampler, Brianne Davis. A woman realizes she's in grave danger after becoming a surrogate mother to a dark and twisted Hollywood star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (2019) Denise Richards, Savannah May. A new transfer student reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer's skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Selma (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Sentence (2018) Filmmaker Rudy Valdez shows the aftermath of his sister Cindy's 15-year sentence for conspiracy charges related to crimes committed by her deceased ex-boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 7:55 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. SHOW Fri. Noon

Set Up (2011) Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Bruce Willis. Un grupo de ladrones lleva a cabo con éxito el robo de unos diamantes, pero no cuentan con que uno de ellos los traicionará. Sonny, uno de los integrantes de la banda, no descansará hasta vengarse de quien lo traicionó. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:05 p.m. CMAX Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father's murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:10 p.m.

She Hate Me (2004) ★★ Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington. Fired from his corporate job, a man agrees to impregnate his ex-fiancee and a slew of lesbians for money. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m.

She's All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school's geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. SUND Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Ship of Fools (1965) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Simone Signoret. Passengers on an ocean liner headed from the Americas to Germany reflect a world headed for Nazi influence. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

The Shipping News (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore. Fortunes change for a struggling writer when he returns to his hometown in Newfoundland. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:02 a.m.

The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968) ★★★ Anthony Quinn, Sir Laurence Olivier. A Ukrainian bishop and former Siberian prisoner is sent to Rome, made cardinal and elected pope. (G) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Siete Evas para un Adán (1971) ★ Rodolfo de Anda, Zulma Faid. Un joven se lanza en paracaídas y cae en un apartado lugar donde lo encuentran siete excursionistas que lo hacen su criado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Sign of the Ram (1948) ★★ Susan Peters, Alexander Knox. A wealthy English poet who is in a wheelchair becomes increasingly volatile and domineering, eventually driving away her family. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 6:20 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Sun. 9:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Sun. 1 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. OVA Sun. 1 p.m.

Sinfidelity (2020) Jade Tailor, Aidan Bristow. A one-night stand turns into a living nightmare when a married woman becomes the target of an obsessive and murderous stalker. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:42 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:31 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Slow West (2015) ★★★ Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee. A bounty hunter keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager he's offered to serve as bodyguard and guide while the youth searches for his beloved in 1800s Colorado. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Wed. 8 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker's girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. OVA Wed. 10 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Somos novios (1969) Palito Ortega, Angélica María. Para salvar un programa de televisión, un administrador propone un programa donde participen tres jóvenes cantantes. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Southpaw (2015) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker. After losing everything to a senseless tragedy, a boxer turns to a retired fighter for guidance as he struggles toward redemption. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:33 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman's bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Sat. 11:30 a.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Sat. 11:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9:25 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10 p.m. STARZ Fri. 1:19 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 11:36 a.m. STARZ Sun. 1:55 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:06 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:24 a.m. STARZ Sun. 4:19 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:41 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. NICK Sat. Noon

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Wed. 11 a.m.

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A boy tries to rescue his sister inside a virtual-reality game created by a madman out to enslave children. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 4:45 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:15 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster's release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one's mother and the other's father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend's children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Story of Mankind (1957) ★★ Ronald Colman, Hedy Lamarr. The Spirit of Man debates history with the devil before a court of fate, because of the hydrogen bomb. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

La Strada (1954) ★★★★ Anthony Quinn, Giulietta Masina. A carnival brute mistreats his witless waif assistant, who meets a friendly aerialist. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that's mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 7:15 p.m.

The Strangers (2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Thur. 7:15 p.m. SYFY Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Street Scene (1931) ★★★★ Sylvia Sidney, William Collier. Based on the play by Elmer Rice. Tenement dwellers in New York's impoverished districts wage a daily battle for survival. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:23 a.m.

Student Seduction (2003) Elizabeth Berkley, Corey Sevier. A happily married teacher is falsely accused of having a sexual relationship with a student who accosted her. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. OVA Mon. 11 p.m. OVA Tues. 7 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer's block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) ★★★ Amy Adams, Emily Blunt. Hoping to create a better life for herself and her son, a cleaning woman starts a crime-scene-cleanup business with her unreliable sister. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Supervized (2019) Tom Berenger, Beau Bridges. Four former international superheroes are trying to adjust to retirement at a nursing home -- minus their once-powerful abilities. Ex-hero Ray soon finds himself battling not only his enemies, but also the stigma and restrictions of old age. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:25 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. Agentes del FBI investigan un caso de asesinato relacionado con el inventor de un fenómeno de alta tecnología que le permite a la gente vivir a través de copias robóticas de ellos mismos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:42 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:37 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:51 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter's aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Tues. 10:15 p.m. SYFY Wed. 3:34 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind's post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Thanks for Sharing (2012) ★★ Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow. A recovering sex addict tries not to fall off the wagon as he woos a new girlfriend who feels the need to express her rampant sexuality. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 a.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Tues. 5:30 a.m.

That's My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom's world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man's wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:21 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 7 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:37 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:45 p.m.

They Won't Believe Me (1947) ★★★ Robert Young, Susan Hayward. A stockbroker tells the court how his rich wife and one of two girlfriends died. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:45 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway. The mastermind of a Boston bank caper falls in love with the insurance sleuth on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

3 Days to Kill (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Amber Heard. A dying Secret Service agent who wants to reconnect with his estranged daughter is offered a potentially lifesaving drug in exchange for completing one final mission. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. FREE Thur. 3 p.m. FREE Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship's maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:41 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:01 a.m.

Titicut Follies (1967) ★★ Filmmaker Frederick Wiseman exposes conditions at a Massachusetts hospital for the criminally insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne'er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father's widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Tommy's Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world's first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. GOLF Wed. 5 p.m. GOLF Wed. 7:30 p.m. GOLF Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 6:10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. DISN Sun. 8:40 p.m. DISN Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. DISN Sun. 7 p.m. DISN Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge's anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker's wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:59 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:05 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:42 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she's profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Tues. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5:37 p.m. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m.

Trauma Center (2019) Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:42 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O'Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Triángulo (1971) Claudio Brook, Norma Lazareno. Líos familiares y persecuciones por investigadores y agentes policíacos conforman esta historia de una peculiar familia. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal Rooster Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father's killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man's life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2005) John Billingsley, Bonita Friedericy. In a town where dogs are banned, a Depression-era girl plans a holiday pageant at school to help homeless canines. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Twenty Plus Two (1961) ★★ David Janssen, Jeanne Crain. A private eye's search for a missing heiress leads him to a woman from his Korean War past. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

28 Days Later (2002) ★★★ Cillian Murphy, Noah Huntley. Survivors try to stay a step ahead of vicious, virus-infected humans that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 a.m. SYFY Fri. 11:15 p.m.

28 Weeks Later (2007) ★★★ Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne. As the U.S. Army tries to restore order, a carrier of rage virus enters London and reinfects the populace. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Fri. 7 a.m. SYFY Sat. 1:45 a.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan's 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Two for the Road (1967) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Albert Finney. Trips across Europe show changes in a couple's first 10 years of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other's true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 10:45 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn't quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Sat. 4:05 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity's Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow'' Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Thur. 4:51 p.m. STARZ Fri. 1:42 a.m.

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea's Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch's special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one's ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 6:05 a.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O'Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Under the Autumn Moon (2018) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown. While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch's owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Undercover Cheerleader (2019) Kayla Wallace, Maddie Phillips. A beautiful transfer student goes under cover as a cheerleader to do an exposé on the cruel culture of the squad for her school newspaper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HIST Sat. 5 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:23 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Untamed Heart (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Marisa Tomei. A Minneapolis waitress falls for a shy busboy who thinks his heart came from a baboon king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Untamed Youth (1957) ★ Mamie Van Doren, Lori Nelson. Vagrant sisters work for crooked characters at a rock 'n' roll prison-farm. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Up the Down Staircase (1967) ★★ Sandy Dennis, Patrick Bedford. A novice teacher finds hostile students and staff apathy at a tough New York high school. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Wed. 3 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4:45 a.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMAX Sat. 7:55 p.m.

The Valley of Decision (1945) ★★★ Greer Garson, Gregory Peck. A steel tycoon's son loves the family maid, an Irish steelworker's daughter, in late-1800s Pittsburgh. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader's arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:07 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sat. Noon

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:38 a.m. STARZ Mon. 8:29 a.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O'Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father's death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:07 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:35 p.m.

The Visit (2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Voodoo Woman (1957) ★ Maria English, Tom Conway. Marilyn, an expedition leader searching for gold in the African jungle, is turned into an indestructible beast by a mad doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. AMC Fri. 5:32 a.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. WGN Sat. 8:30 a.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:10 a.m.

The Watcher (2000) ★★ James Spader, Marisa Tomei. A traumatized FBI agent comes out of hiding to catch a serial killer who sends him pictures of his intended victims before he strikes. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:25 a.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Wayne's World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world's best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) ★★★ Tilda Swinton, John C. Reilly. Flashbacks reveal a woman's calamitous efforts to raise her firstborn son while, in the present, she grapples with the aftermath of the youth's horrific act. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister's wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Wednesday (2018) Mychala Lee, Chene Lawson. A homeless teen who lives in a car commits a desperate, reckless act. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Tues. 5:51 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:10 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Sun. 1 a.m. E Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Where the Sidewalk Ends (1950) ★★ Dana Andrews, Gene Tierney. A police detective beats a suspect to death, then tries to pin it on a mob boss. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:51 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:18 p.m.

White Men Can't Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:20 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 4:35 a.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Why Stop Now? (2012) ★ Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo. Scoring drugs for his addict mother is but one of a piano prodigy's problems as he tries to get his family's affairs in order before he heads out to an important audition. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Wigstock: The Movie (1995) ★★ Colorful costumes and flamboyant performances highlight a spirited examination of New York City's annual drag festival. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Thur. 12:30 p.m. FREE Fri. Noon

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 6:16 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister's wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig's plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie's first novel isn't selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:55 a.m.

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009) ★★★ Selena Gomez, David Henrie. A young wizard conjures a spell that puts her family in jeopardy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sat. 11 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Wed. 5 a.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:46 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:46 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Mon. 1:51 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora's Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:13 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:41 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:21 p.m.

XXY (2007) ★★★★ Ricardo Darín, Valeria Bertuccelli. Alex, a 15-year-old girl with both male and female sexual organs, begins to explore her sexuality. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Y hacemos de tocho morocho (1981) Claudia Islas, Lucila Mariscal. Dos maridos sinvergüenzas aprovechan un viaje de sus esposas para irse de parranda y vivir intensas aventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

La yegua colorada (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. El hijo y la hija de un hombre asesinado hace dos años vuelven para vengarse del culpable de la muerte de su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band's songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 10:28 a.m.

You Can't Take It With You (1938) ★★★★ Jean Arthur, Lionel Barrymore. An eccentric patriarch meets the stuffy parents of his granddaughter's fiance. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

You're Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo's goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

You've Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Your Sister's Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend's sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 a.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zero Days (2016) ★★★ Richard A. Clarke, Michael Hayden. The malware worm Stuxnet, famously used against Iranian centrifuges, has been claimed by many to have originated as a joint effort between America and Israel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4 p.m. SYFY Sat. 10 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:39 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:20 a.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Thur. 7 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.





