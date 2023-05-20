All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Disney+

Over at Disney+, nearly everything developed under former CEO Bob Chapek is out, including dozens of movies and TV shows that are currently on the streamer, including “Willow,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” Also, say goodbye to Disney+ Originals movies, including “The Princess” with Joey King and “The One and Only Ivan” with Bryan Cranston, as well as “Wolfgang,” a documentary about celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

And even content that debuted earlier this year, such as “Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever,” will be gone soon.

At press time, Disney had not yet decided whether to yank “Howard,” a doc about the Oscar-winning lyricist behind ’90s classics “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Here’s what’s being pulled from the service on May 26.

America the Beautiful (2022)

Among the Stars (2021)

Be Our Chef (2020)