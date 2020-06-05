“Moana” went pretty far for ABC, which was forced to make way (“make wayyy”) for Disney movies due to the coronavirus’ impact on television production. Standouts during this free-for-all have been the 2016 Auli’i Cravalho-Dwayne Johnson animated movie and this week’s “Up,” which also aired on ABC thanks to the Walt Disney corporate umbrella. Among adults 18-49, which is the most important demographic for companies that advertise on broadcast television, “Moana” and “Up” tied CBS’ May airing of “Forrest Gump” for first place in TV ratings among these telecasts of prior theatrical releases. Those three movies each generated a 0.7 “live” rating on their respective nights. That’s not bad for a several-hour time slot — especially these days. Also Read: The Highest-Rated Show on Broadcast TV Last Night Wasn't Even a TV Show By virtue of placement on CBS, which has been the most-watched broadcast network for the past 13 September-to-May seasons, the 1994 Oscar winner “Forrest Gump” earned the most total viewers of any of these movies, with an average of 5.6 million. For comparison, “Moana” had 3.4 million viewers and “Up” drew 3.3 million. While 18-49 may not be the direct target market for animated films, it is...

Read original story How Movies on TV Have Performed in Ratings During Coronavirus Shutdowns At TheWrap