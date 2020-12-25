Movies to Binge on This Holiday Season
We’ve finally come to that time of the year when we set ourselves free to indulge in all the ridiculously good things in life!
Put on those furry socks, deck the Christmas tree, fill our homes with heart-warming aromas of apple, cinnamon, and baked goodies, listen to Christmas carols, and binge on our favourite holiday movies.
In case you haven’t got a movie list in mind yet, we’re sharing one with you that you may just enjoy.
Home Alone
A true Christmas classic, Home Alone warms the heart of the young and old, as the plot shows an eight-year-old boy, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left back at home by his family while they go on a Christmas vacation. The boy uses every trick in the book to protect his home and himself from a pair of burglars. A real treat each time you watch it!
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
The Princess Switch: Switched Again is built on the premise of the original The Princess Switch, in which a princess and an identical baker, both played by Vanessa Hudgens, switch lives in a country names Belgravia. The plot thickens in ’Switched Again’ when a third lookalike appears, messing with the agreement made by the former pair. If you’re looking for a light, fun watch, this is it.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Owing to the popularity of the first 2 films, the third part of A Christmas Prince, now A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, will take you to the Holidays in Aldovia. Queen Amber and King Richard are now expecting a baby and must find a way to make peace with an ally country while they await the arrival of their royal baby.
Holiday in the Wild
This film is close to the heart because of its relatable story - for many people. Kate, played by Kristin Davis, tries to save her marriage by suggesting a second honeymoon to her husband. He ends their marriage following her suggestion, and Kate needs to find a way forward. She embarks on a solo safari in Africa where she helps her pilot, played by Rob Lowe, rescue a baby elephant. What unravels in beautiful; they spend Christmas and find love in each other in Africa.
Merry Happy Whatever
For some of us, the Holidays can be stressful; meeting the family is a tradition - but when you need to introduce someone special to the family, the stress is often doubled! Merry Happy Whatever is a real treat for the Holidays, offering you a mix of emotions - love, family bonding, anxiety, and of course, grappling with the daughter’s new boyfriend - the father, Dennis Quaid in this case, makes no fuss letting everyone know who’s boss.
Christmas Inheritance
One of our favourites, Christmas Inheritance, is a beautifully woven story of a little mystery and finding new love. All the good things you want to see on the Holidays. Similar to A Christmas Prince, Ellen Langford (Eliza Taylor) is about to inherit her father’s business, but, before this, she has to travel back to Snow Falls, his hometown, to deliver a Christmas card. During this trip, she learns the value of hard-earned money and chances upon love in the bargain!
The Holiday Calendar
Easily one of the top 5 Christmas films to watch this Holiday season, The Holiday Calendar, starring Kat Graham as Abby Sutton, working at Seers, and a struggling photographer. Her life begins to change when her grandfather gifts her a magical advent calendar and a special one at that; this calendar can predict the future! What she finds behind one of the calendar doors is yours to behold - will it be her dream career or love! A must watch during the Holidays.
Bad Moms Christmas
If you’ve watched and enjoyed Bad Moms, then this flick is a must-watch for you! Bad Moms, played by Mila Kunis (Amy), Kristen Bell (Kiki), and Kathryn Hahn (Carla), have already established that they’re wild! Watch them now as their moms visit for the Holidays. You will now understand why these Bad Moms are so bad!