New Movies in Theaters Now: What’s Playing

Thanksgiving is a time for many to gather with friends and/or family and eat a lot of food, but plenty also take the opportunity to head to the local multiplex to check out a new movie. But if you’re wondering just what new movies are playing in theaters right now, we’ve got you covered. Below we’ve run down the major new releases currently playing, from Oscar contenders to thrillers to blockbuster superhero sequels.

Devotion

Sony Pictures

Based on the book by Adam Makos, JD Dillard’s (“Slight,” “Sweetheart”) latest work tells the story of one of America’s first Black naval aviation pilots. Fresh off the delayed release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” Glen Powell, who portrayed “Hangman” in the blockbuster sequel, takes a more subdued role as Tom Hudner, wingman to Black pilot Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors). Joe Jonas also stars in the film as Marty Goode in addition to contributing a song featuring Khalid. Of course the main spotlight shines on Jonathan Majors’ Jesse Brown and his wife Daisy (Christina Jackson), who flew planes together in the Korean War. – Dessi Gomez

The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy in THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Before or after your Thanksgiving feast, “The Menu” could make you feel better about what might have gone wrong in your preparations or celebration of the holiday. With a screenplay from writers Will Tracy (“Succession”) and Seth Reiss (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”), the film embarks on a creepy culinary experience with several well-known stars. Something sinister lurks beneath the surface of Hawthorne, a lavish restaurant located in a remote island location where a domineering chef rules. His servers see themselves as family, but he warns a certain character that there is a line between guests and help, and she must be careful once she crosses it. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star opposite Ralph Fiennes in this “eat the rich” thriller. John Leguizamo also appears. – Dessi Gomez

Bones and All

MGM

If you can stomach a cannibalistic love story around the foodie fest that is Thanksgiving, “Bones and All” has horrific and romantic themes — which encompass most holidays in a way. Timothée Chalamet (“Dune”) stars alongside Taylor Russell (“Waves”) in Luca Guadagnino’s (“Call Me By Your Name”) latest project. Written by David Kajganich, the R-rated film c chronicles a story between two young people who take a journey of self discovery together — and who are also cannibals. – Dessi Gomez

The Fabelmans

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg is back with a brand new film, and this time it’s personal. Extra personal. “The Fabelmans” finds Spielberg telling a story directly inspired by his childhood, of a young boy who becomes obsessed with movies (and moviemaking) all while his parents’ marriage begins to dissolve, unbeknownst to him. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano plays stand-ins for Spielberg’s parents, and this one’s already generating series Oscar buzz. While the filmmaker has mined his personal life (and particularly his parents’ divorce) in many of his films via metaphor, this one sees him taking a more direct route – he even co-wrote the screenplay. – Adam Chitwood

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix

If you saw “Knives Out” in a theater, you remember what a crowdpleaser the whodunit was. The same is true of its sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” but this one is only in theaters for a limited time so you better hurry up! “Glass Onion” is playing in theaters for one week only starting Nov. 23, before it’s streaming on Netflix in late December. Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc who is summoned to Greece to solve a new mystery, with an ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson. Reviews are rapturous, with some even claiming this one’s better than “Knives Out.” See for yourself this week. – Adam Chitwood

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(L-R): Danai Gurira as Okoye and Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL.

The simultaneously tragic and triumphant sequel to Marvel’s “Black Panther” (2018) brings the meaning of family home, allowing time to mourn Chadwick Boseman’s character and grieve the shift in his family. “Wakanda Forever” expands the MCU beyond Wakanda, diving deep underwater to the kingdom of Talokan, home of new antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Letitia Wright reprises her role of Princess Shuri alongside Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and Danai Gurira as General Okoye. Winston Duke also returns as M’Baku. – Dessi Gomez

Strange World

Disney

The first new Walt Disney Animation Studios film since “Encanto” is “Strange World,” an original sci-fi adventure film from longtime Disney director Don Hall. The story follows a family of famous explorers, with Dennis Quaid voicing the elder patriarch, Jake Gyllenhaal voicing his son and Jaboukie Young-White voicing his son (who in the film is openly gay). The family jets off to an unknown planet, and must work through their own interpersonal differences if they have any hope of making it out alive. – Adam Chitwood

She Said

Universal Pictures

The investigation that led to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein is chronicled in the drama “She Said,” which stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the two New York Times reporters who broke the story – Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey. The film is based on the book of the same name by Cantor and Twohey. – Adam Chitwood

